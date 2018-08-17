Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

Live from LI Retro 2018, it's the CAGcast featuring a live CAGbag!

Best Buy Shadow of War-Gold Edition 19.99 Pre GCU

By dorath, Today, 03:12 PM

#1 dorath  

dorath

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

I did not see this anywhere else.

 

 

As title states:

X1

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784597

 

PS4

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784594


#2 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Came here to post this. I feel these deals are getting noticed by the usual OPs less frequently due to the overall underwhelming BB ads. Glad to see these still come around once in a while.

Next up for $20 - GCU:
The Evil Within 2
OnRush
Persona 5
MLB The Show 18
DS Remastered
Shadow of the Colossus
Ni No Kuni II
AC Origins

#3 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

It's a pretty good game! Definitely worth it at this price!

#4 pentupanger  

pentupanger

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

Some of these are not showing on the BB website.  Where do you see them listed at that price?

 

OnRush isn't the same as "Rush" ... not sure if that was a mistake or not.


#5 Tmega  

Tmega

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

Anybody want it digital for the X1 I have it for $20

#6 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 04:35 PM

Some of these are not showing on the BB website.  Where do you see them listed at that price?

 

OnRush isn't the same as "Rush" ... not sure if that was a mistake or not.

They are just speculating what might go down to $20 next.


#7 intent  

intent

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

How does this compare to the first game? I remember reading about required microtransactions and then some news about getting rid of them.

#8 Mjkjets  

Mjkjets

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

I picked this up. Thanks for the heads up.


#9 Abeja  

Abeja

Posted Today, 05:44 PM

Thats a damn good price.

 

How does this compare to the first game? I remember reading about required microtransactions and then some news about getting rid of them.

Its everything of the first but more. Nemesis and combat were improved. The micros were blown out of proportion, IMO. They are not required at all, and you get plenty.


#10 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Today, 05:49 PM

Why does it have a 3.8 user rating on Metacritic?


#11 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

Why does it have a 3.8 user rating on Metacritic?


Because the gaming public spazzed out over non-essential microtransactions so they downvoted it to hell. Solid game at launch. Even better post launch. Well worth this price, trying to decide if I want to double dip on the Xbox version or wait for GOTY version with a separate trophy list like all WB games have.

#12 Razzel  

Razzel

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

Trying to stop buying games because my backlog is crazy but this is too tempting. Plus I really like the female skin, looks way cooler than Talion

#13 superxgaga  

superxgaga

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

Awesome price, picked it up just for the steelbook

#14 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

What’s goin on man shouldn’t it be the Ubisoft games that goes down in price like origins or South Park
