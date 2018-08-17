Best Buy Shadow of War-Gold Edition 19.99 Pre GCU

I did not see this anywhere else.
As title states:
X1
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784597
PS4
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784594
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:12 PM
I did not see this anywhere else.
As title states:
X1
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784597
PS4
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5784594
Posted Today, 03:27 PM
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Posted Today, 04:24 PM
Some of these are not showing on the BB website. Where do you see them listed at that price?
OnRush isn't the same as "Rush" ... not sure if that was a mistake or not.
Posted Today, 04:28 PM
Posted Today, 04:35 PM
Some of these are not showing on the BB website. Where do you see them listed at that price?
OnRush isn't the same as "Rush" ... not sure if that was a mistake or not.
They are just speculating what might go down to $20 next.
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Posted Today, 05:43 PM
I picked this up. Thanks for the heads up.
Posted Today, 05:44 PM
Thats a damn good price.
How does this compare to the first game? I remember reading about required microtransactions and then some news about getting rid of them.
Its everything of the first but more. Nemesis and combat were improved. The micros were blown out of proportion, IMO. They are not required at all, and you get plenty.
Posted Today, 05:49 PM
Why does it have a 3.8 user rating on Metacritic?
Posted Today, 06:12 PM
Why does it have a 3.8 user rating on Metacritic?
Posted Today, 06:28 PM
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
Posted Today, 07:33 PM