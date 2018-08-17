Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

Live from LI Retro 2018, it's the CAGcast featuring a live CAGbag!

Best Buy Ad 8/19-8/25

By Tyrok, Today, 07:35 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Shenmue I & II $29.99
  • :ps4: Dead Cells $29.99
  • :switch: Dead Cells $34.99
  • :ps4: :switch: All-Star Fruit Racing $39.99
  • :switch: Penguin Wars $29.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: F1 2018 $59.99
  • :ps4: :switch: Little Dragons Café $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: MOTHERGUNSHIP $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Sims 4 $39.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Sonic Forces $29.99 Save $10
  • :360:  Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition $14.99 Save $15

Everything Else:

  • Free $100 Best Buy Gift Card with the purchase of a Samsung QLED TV and an Xbox One Console
  • Xbox One S and 49" TCL 49S515 LED 4K UHD TV Bundle $499.98 Save $200
  • Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle $299.99
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Save $20 on a Xbox Sports White Wireless Controller with trade-in of an Xbox Wireless Controller
  • Save $15 on 3 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of select Turtle Beach headsets
  • Turtle Beach Recon 150 Wired Headset $49.99 Save $10
  • Free Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle with purchase of a Nintendo Switch Console
  • PDP Nintendo Switch Starter Kit $19.99 Save $5
  • PDP Faceoff Wired Pro Star Mario Controller for Nintendo Switch $19.99 Save $5
  • Save $20 on Nintendo 2DS XL
  • Save $10 on 12-Months of PlayStation Plus with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console
  • 20% off select Nintendo Collectibles
  • 10% off iTunes digital and physical gift cards

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Deadpool 2 $22.99 Save $2
  • Deadpool 2 Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • Deadpool 2 4K $27.99 Save $2
  • Deadpool 2 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Deadpool 2-Pack 4K $37.99 Save $7
  • Action Point $14.99 Save $3
  • Jack Ryan 5-Movie Collection 4K $49.99 Save $40
  • Ash vs Evil Dead: Season Three $19.99 Save $10
  • Ash vs Evil Dead: Season Three Only @ BB Steelbook $21.99 Save $13
  • Gotham: Season Four $32.99 Save $5
  • The Walking Dead: Season Eight Only @ BB Lenticular $39.99 Save $20

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

Tempted to get Rainbow Six for that price, but I know I won't play it. 

 

Definitely picking up Shenmue 1 & 2 though. 


Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

in for ash vs evil dead s3 steelbook, the rest is a pass


BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Today, 07:48 PM

Dead Cells $35? Are they nuts? Unless it comes with a steel book case or a full art instruction booklet, who's buying that? And the deals are trash but I'm numb to it now.

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

Dead Cells $35? Are they nuts? Unless it comes with a steel book case or a full art instruction booklet, who's buying that?

You'd be surprised. I was just in Gamestop and they had the Switch copy out for sale already, but no PS4 or Xbox One copies. I think it's ridiculous that the Switch version is $5 more though. I can't say too much though I bought it digitally on Switch and plan on getting a physical copy for PS4, the game is really good!


