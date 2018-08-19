Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

Live from LI Retro 2018, it's the CAGcast featuring a live CAGbag!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Sam's Club - 2 Year XBL Gold $93.98

By Xenokai, Today, 05:29 AM

#1 Xenokai   Competition between PS4/XONE saved gaming. CAGiversary!   664 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Xenokai

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

Was in Sams today and spotted a 24 month card and I was like meh mis well pick it up for $99.99 since it would be just $50 a year,  was surprised to see when I checked out it rang up as $93.98.   I know its not as good as the previous online store deal but I prefer using the redeemable cards for my gold.


#2 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9868 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

I think the .98 signifies it being clearance/ close out, may be ymmv.

#3 CodeTrader   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4120 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

CodeTrader

Posted Today, 07:37 AM

https://www.samsclub...plp_product_1_1


#4 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1054 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 08:11 AM

12 month cards go on sale frequently for $40 or less. This isn't a good deal.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy