Fry's Ads 8/19-25

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
41.99
Teknmotion DS Game Card Wallet
$14.99
Hori New 2DS XL Pikachu Premium Protector
$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.96
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
Shenmue I & II (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Call of Duty: WWII
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$59.99
F1 2018 (Avail. Fri.)
$129.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
Switch
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
$39.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$59.99
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
XBox One
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)
$29.96
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
Shenmue I & II (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Call of Duty: WWII
$44.99
Forza Motorsport 7
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$49.99
Tennis World Tour
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$59.99
F1 2018 (Avail. Fri.)
$59.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$149
Elite Wireless Controller
$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $309.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$4.99
ProHT ERgonomic 6D Gaming Mouse
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Patriot Viper V330 Stereo Gaming Headset
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.88
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7 Color LED Backlit
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
$79.99
Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$384.95
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$8.99
Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Old Skool AV to HDMI Converter
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
3D Aquarium
City Slickers
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Les Miserables (2012)
Licence to Kill
Live Free or Die Hard
Men of Honor
Night Catches Us
Robocop (2014)
There's Something About Mary
Visioneers
$3.99
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Horton Hears a Who
Rain Man
Weekend at Bernie's
$4.99
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Quigley Down Under
$5.99
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Jaws
King Kong: Ultimate Edition
London Has Fallen
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Source Code (4K+Blu)
$14.99
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
$19.99
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Gods of Egypt (4K+Blu)
I Feel Pretty (Blu+DVD)
$22.95
Deadpool 2 (Avail. Tue.)
$22.99
Hostiles (4K+Blu)
$24.90
Masters of Sex: The Complete Series (Avail. Tue.)
$24.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
$29.95
Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$32.95
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (Avail. Tue.)
$38.99
Gotham: The Complete 4th Season (Avail. Tue.)
$39.95
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$45.99
The Walking Dead: The Complete 8th Season (Avail. Tue.)
DVD
$11.99
Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin
$19.95
Deadpool 2 (Avail. Tue.)
