Fry's Ads 8/19-25

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



41.99

Teknmotion DS Game Card Wallet



$14.99

Hori New 2DS XL Pikachu Premium Protector



$79.99

Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.96

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition



$29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset

Shenmue I & II (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Call of Duty: WWII



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset



$59.99

F1 2018 (Avail. Fri.)



$129.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



Switch



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



$39.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset



$59.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit



XBox One



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$24.99

XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)



$29.96

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition



$29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset

Shenmue I & II (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Call of Duty: WWII



$44.99

Forza Motorsport 7



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$49.99

Tennis World Tour



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset



$59.99

F1 2018 (Avail. Fri.)



$59.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$149

Elite Wireless Controller



$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $309.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



PC



$4.99

ProHT ERgonomic 6D Gaming Mouse



$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Patriot Viper V330 Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.88

Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset

SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7 Color LED Backlit



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset



$79.99

Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$89.99

Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$384.95

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$8.99

Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Old Skool AV to HDMI Converter



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Sega Genesis Classic Game Console



Blu-Ray



$2.99

3D Aquarium

City Slickers

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Fantastic 4 (2015)

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Les Miserables (2012)

Licence to Kill

Live Free or Die Hard

Men of Honor

Night Catches Us

Robocop (2014)

There's Something About Mary

Visioneers



$3.99

Edward Scissorhands

Fargo

Horton Hears a Who

Rain Man

Weekend at Bernie's



$4.99

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Quigley Down Under



$5.99

Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Jaws

King Kong: Ultimate Edition

London Has Fallen

Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)

Source Code (4K+Blu)



$14.99

The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)



$19.99

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)

Gods of Egypt (4K+Blu)

I Feel Pretty (Blu+DVD)



$22.95

Deadpool 2 (Avail. Tue.)



$22.99

Hostiles (4K+Blu)



$24.90

Masters of Sex: The Complete Series (Avail. Tue.)



$24.99

Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy



$29.95

Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$32.95

Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (Avail. Tue.)



$38.99

Gotham: The Complete 4th Season (Avail. Tue.)



$39.95

Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$45.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete 8th Season (Avail. Tue.)



DVD



$11.99

Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin



$19.95

Deadpool 2 (Avail. Tue.)

