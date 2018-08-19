Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

Live from LI Retro 2018, it's the CAGcast featuring a live CAGbag!

Fry's Ads 8/19-25

By fidodido, Today, 05:22 PM

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

41.99
Teknmotion DS Game Card Wallet

$14.99
Hori New 2DS XL Pikachu Premium Protector

$79.99
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$29.96
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
Shenmue I & II (Avail. Tue.)

$39.99
Call of Duty: WWII

$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset

$59.99
F1 2018 (Avail. Fri.)

$129.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

Switch :switch:

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset

$39.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset

$59.99
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit

XBox One :xb1:

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)

$29.96
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
Shenmue I & II (Avail. Tue.)

$39.99
Call of Duty: WWII

$44.99
Forza Motorsport 7

$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$49.99
Tennis World Tour

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset

$59.99
F1 2018 (Avail. Fri.)

$59.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$149
Elite Wireless Controller

$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $309.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PC :pc:

$4.99
ProHT ERgonomic 6D Gaming Mouse

$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Patriot Viper V330 Stereo Gaming Headset

$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$29.88
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse

$29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7 Color LED Backlit

$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset

$79.99
Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$89.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$384.95
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous

$8.99
Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition

$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Old Skool AV to HDMI Converter

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99
3D Aquarium
City Slickers
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Les Miserables (2012)
Licence to Kill
Live Free or Die Hard
Men of Honor
Night Catches Us
Robocop (2014)
There's Something About Mary
Visioneers

$3.99
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Horton Hears a Who
Rain Man
Weekend at Bernie's

$4.99
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Quigley Down Under

$5.99
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Jaws
King Kong: Ultimate Edition
London Has Fallen
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)

$12.99
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Source Code (4K+Blu)

$14.99
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

$19.99
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
Gods of Egypt (4K+Blu)
I Feel Pretty (Blu+DVD)

$22.95
Deadpool 2 (Avail. Tue.)

$22.99
Hostiles (4K+Blu)

$24.90
Masters of Sex: The Complete Series (Avail. Tue.)

$24.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy

$29.95
Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

$32.95
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (Avail. Tue.)

$38.99
Gotham: The Complete 4th Season (Avail. Tue.)

$39.95
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

$45.99
The Walking Dead: The Complete 8th Season (Avail. Tue.)

DVD :dvd:

$11.99
Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin

$19.95
Deadpool 2 (Avail. Tue.)
 


