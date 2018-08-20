Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

Live from LI Retro 2018, it's the CAGcast featuring a live CAGbag!

* - - - - 3 votes

Amazon Prime 20% Preorder Benefit Officially Ending 8/28

By Jurai, Yesterday, 07:10 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM

Amazon is switching to the same model as Best Buy where you get a $10 credit on select items, orders before 8/28 can still get the 20% discount.

 

https://www.amazon.c...ode=17911060011

 

 

Second, starting on August 28, Prime members will now get a $10 Amazon credit when pre-ordering select games on Amazon.com. This credit can be used on almost anything sold by Amazon.com. This new pre-order benefit is replacing the current discount on physical game pre-orders. All eligible pre-orders placed before August 28 will still receive the 20% discount under the existing benefit once the game is released. For more information and restrictions on this new Prime benefit, click right here.

 

 


#2 Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

heh, just came here to post that in the N thread since we just talked about it there lol.

 

We knew it would end soon..


#3 CookieMonster156  

CookieMonster156

Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM

Basically a complete copy of Best Buys current Reward certificate program for select game preorders.

#4 Legendarytjf  

Legendarytjf

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Fuck it's just as the prophecy foretold. They were supposed to bring balance to the force not destroy it!

#5 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

Well we all knew it was happening since Amazon has never been good for anything except copying BB.

#6 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM

We knew this was coming. The digital future is becoming more of a reality every day and it's sad. 


#7 Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 07:17 PM

Fuck Amazon.


#8 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

My heart goes out to those poor saps who bought PRIME after GCU went away to keep getting discounts. 


#9 Sonicyogurt  

Sonicyogurt

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

Well we all knew it was happening since Amazon has never been good for anything except copying BB.

That's really unfair.

 

Spoiler


#10 Nogib  

Nogib

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM


#11 Inriri  

Inriri

Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

I'm ambivalent on it. On one hand that really sucks for the people that use it specifically for that. On the other hand that credit can be used on anything Amazon sells which is nicer than Best Buy's due to the amount of variety.


#12 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

Canada got the worst end of the deal too, Amazon ending their 10% preorder discount with no extra incentive GC for preorder.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#13 ShadowAssassin  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

Count on a "suspicious" influx of new games added to Amazon.com on August 29th.


#14 ColombiaNecktie  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

Terrible day for gamers.  Bestbuy and Amazon give up on gamers. Gamestop needs to take advantage of this if they want to survive.


#15 nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 07:31 PM

Sad....select games too...so whatever AAA games they decide to do it for with some niche games here and there if you're lucky.

 

I'm just going back to buying less games, and likely supporting the niche guys and a few AAA releases.

 

Saw the writing with the 20% off appearing on less and less niche games, but yeah....this is another low. 


#16 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 07:31 PM

Count on a "suspicious" influx of new games added to Amazon.com on August 29th.

eh, they're already excluding games from the 20% discount selectively, no reason for them to hold back putting titles up


#17 ShadowAssassin  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

In all seriousness, everyone knew this was coming when BB bowed out. Amazon only did it to compete with them. They had no incentive anymore.

Terrible day for gamers.  Bestbuy and Amazon give up on gamers. Gamestop needs to take advantage of this if they want to survive.

Gamestop will aggressively respond by adding 5% off any used game after 50 used games purchases in a calendar year.


#18 donny2112  

donny2112

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

So instead of 20% off a $60 game, it's 14.3% off ($60 game + $10 Amazon Gift Card).


#19 Tom Ato  

Tom Ato

Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM

Thank god. I was on the fence about renewing Prime. But not anymore!


#20 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM

So instead of 20% off a $60 game, it's 14.3% off ($60 game + $10 Amazon Gift Card).

Also it takes up to 35 days for the $10 GC to show up

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#21 vantheman  

vantheman

Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM

And red dead 2 is just conveniently unavailable for pre order. Hmmmm


#22 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

So instead of 20% off a $60 game, it's 14.3% off ($60 game + $10 Amazon Gift Card).

 

the $10 card is only on select titles, and 'while supplies last' so it's not any guaranteed discount


#23 adonfraz  

adonfraz

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 PM

No incentive to renew my Prime in December.


#24 FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Yesterday, 07:51 PM

THIS IS WHY COMPETITION IS IMPORTANT

FUCKING A SO PISSED

#25 ShadowAssassin  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

Apparently these credits expire in 60 days too. And aren't applied for 30+ days.


#26 Malignpariah  

Malignpariah

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

Terrible day for gamers.  Bestbuy and Amazon give up on gamers. Gamestop needs to take advantage of this if they want to survive.

Gamestop already took advantage of it remember? They canceled their Elite 20% off  program. Had to make sure they did not have the best discount available. (I know, different thing, but related)


#27 d8onausa  

d8onausa

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

Nobody should be surprised.  As soon as GCU ended, it was unlikely the 20% discount would make it to year-end.


#28 Dreamweapon  

Dreamweapon

Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM

eh, they're already excluding games from the 20% discount selectively, no reason for them to hold back putting titles up

Backlog, baby.  We all have them, probably triple-digits deep at this point.  If the retailers and publishers think they can collude and force consumers into buying a more expensive product, they're going to be sadly mistaken for at least the rest of this generation of hardware.


#29 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

Good thing I still have GCU until next December. All Amazon does is copy other businesses promotion practices and copies their sale prices. 

 

BB > Amazon


#30 coolduck  

coolduck

Posted Yesterday, 08:02 PM

you know bezos makes the shareholder meetings laugh out loud with his hilarious gloats about how more and more people buy amazon prime despite almost all of the changes being terrible and how 95% of subscribers dont need it whatsoever 


