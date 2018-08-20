Amazon Prime 20% Preorder Benefit Officially Ending 8/28

Amazon is switching to the same model as Best Buy where you get a $10 credit on select items, orders before 8/28 can still get the 20% discount.
Second, starting on August 28, Prime members will now get a $10 Amazon credit when pre-ordering select games on Amazon.com. This credit can be used on almost anything sold by Amazon.com. This new pre-order benefit is replacing the current discount on physical game pre-orders. All eligible pre-orders placed before August 28 will still receive the 20% discount under the existing benefit once the game is released. For more information and restrictions on this new Prime benefit, click right here.