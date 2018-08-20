Jump to content

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

CAGcast #557: Live from LI Retro 2018!

Live from LI Retro 2018, it's the CAGcast featuring a live CAGbag!

Spider-Man Collectors Edition in stock at GameStop.com

By 1888, Yesterday, 09:58 PM

#1 1888  

1888

Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM

I know there’s a thread but not everyone reads it and this has been relatively hard to get

https://m.gamestop.c...-edition/161136

#2 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Pls restock bestbuy

#3 1888  

1888

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

Would be nice. Retailers are receiving shipments now so we may see one last restock before release like this for the other stores

#4 Cloudx9  

Cloudx9

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Hmmm seems like you can't actually checkout as it says OOS after you add it to cart.

#5 Larry Davis
Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM

Would be nice. Retailers are receiving shipments now so we may see one last restock before release like this for the other stores

huh, didnt realize it was so soon

 

"september" just made it seem like it was forever away


#6 dennisb407
Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

18 days to go


#7 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

When do they plan on showing the statue, or did I miss it? Seems weird that it comes out in 18 days and we have no idea what it looks like.


#8 RPGamer246
Posted Today, 12:13 AM  

RPGamer246

Posted Today, 12:13 AM

When do they plan on showing the statue, or did I miss it? Seems weird that it comes out in 18 days and we have no idea what it looks like.

they stated that they won't because its a spoiler


#9 Decker
Posted Today, 12:31 AM  

Decker

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

they stated that they won't because its a spoiler

That must be new.  They had said previously (and it says so in that mock up) that they'd show it in the Summer.  It's a pretty big ask to charge $150 for a collector's edition site-unseen where the buyer has NO IDEA what the centerpiece of the collection even looks like.  I mean it might be Spider-Man swinging from a giant penis and I'd like to know that before I place my order.

 

BTW : It's not actually available and gets deleted from the cart when you try to buy it.


#10 Larry Davis
Posted Today, 12:32 AM  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

statue might be of green gorblin or something, is it even confirmed that its a statue of spider-man


#11 Decker
Posted Today, 12:34 AM  

Decker

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

statue might be of green gorblin or something, is it even confirmed that its a statue of spider-man

I'd say so.  The item description says "Marvel's Spider-Man Statue - Revealing Summer 2018".  


