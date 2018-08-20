Spider-Man Collectors Edition in stock at GameStop.com
#1
Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM
https://m.gamestop.c...-edition/161136
#2
Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM
#4
Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM
#5 It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary! 2696 Posts Joined 3.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:41 PM
Would be nice. Retailers are receiving shipments now so we may see one last restock before release like this for the other stores
huh, didnt realize it was so soon
"september" just made it seem like it was forever away
#6 Banned CAGiversary! 5443 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM
18 days to go
#7
Posted Today, 12:11 AM
When do they plan on showing the statue, or did I miss it? Seems weird that it comes out in 18 days and we have no idea what it looks like.
#8 I Game You Game We Game CAGiversary! 920 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:13 AM
When do they plan on showing the statue, or did I miss it? Seems weird that it comes out in 18 days and we have no idea what it looks like.
they stated that they won't because its a spoiler
- knothead65 likes this
#9 Xbox Live Cannon Fodder CAGiversary! 1943 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:31 AM
they stated that they won't because its a spoiler
That must be new. They had said previously (and it says so in that mock up) that they'd show it in the Summer. It's a pretty big ask to charge $150 for a collector's edition site-unseen where the buyer has NO IDEA what the centerpiece of the collection even looks like. I mean it might be Spider-Man swinging from a giant penis and I'd like to know that before I place my order.
BTW : It's not actually available and gets deleted from the cart when you try to buy it.
- knothead65 likes this
#10 It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary! 2696 Posts Joined 3.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:32 AM
statue might be of green gorblin or something, is it even confirmed that its a statue of spider-man
#11 Xbox Live Cannon Fodder CAGiversary! 1943 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:34 AM
statue might be of green gorblin or something, is it even confirmed that its a statue of spider-man
I'd say so. The item description says "Marvel's Spider-Man Statue - Revealing Summer 2018".