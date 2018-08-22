Jump to content

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

PS4 Middle-earth: Shadow of War $9.99 at GameStop

By freeshipping, Today, 02:55 PM

#1 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Today, 02:55 PM

https://www.gamestop...ar,28zu0,136-4f


#2 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   518 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted Today, 03:09 PM

Same price on Xbox One.

#3 m3ha   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   54 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

m3ha

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

Any chance of a price adjustment? I bought it on 7/26 for $20 with the season pass content. It's technically less than 30 days.


#4 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2174 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

Any chance of a price adjustment? I bought it on 7/26 for $20 with the season pass content. It's technically less than 30 days.

Difference SKUs. This is vanilla version. Gold edition had season pass included.


#5 shadowassailantx   Trophy Hunter CAGiversary!   91 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

shadowassailantx

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

Difference SKUs. This is vanilla version. Gold edition had season pass included.

No they had a deal on the standard edition for $20 that had the season pass code print out on the receipt. I have had luck with Price Adjustments in the past, just depends on the employee you get.


#6 MaximusDM   What is a man!? CAGiversary!   356 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

MaximusDM

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

Better off getting the GOTY edition.


#7 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3587 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 04:22 PM

Got excited and then saw this was the vanilla version, which I have had in my backlog since last Fall. 


#8 pulsar0510   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   332 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

pulsar0510

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

Just got the Gold  version from BB for $20. Probably not worth returning/buying the vanilla version although I can't imagine how long it will sit in my backlog. 


#9 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 04:44 PM

Will be ymmv on returning the vanilla version. No chance of doing that in my area, as most employees don't even want to refund unopened new products past 7 days despite the policy being 30.

#10 jonathanp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   590 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

jonathanp

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

Just got the Gold version from BB for $20. Probably not worth returning/buying the vanilla version although I can't imagine how long it will sit in my backlog.


How exactly? It isn't coming up $20 for me.

#11 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3587 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 04:47 PM

How exactly? It isn't coming up $20 for me.

It was on sale a week ago I believe. I kinda wish I would have picked it for that price myself and just traded my vanilla copy, but seeing as I have not even touched the game since getting last November I will likely have several more chances to get either the DLC or Gold Edition for cheap again before I actually play the game. 


#12 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5891 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 04:51 PM

Just got the Gold  version from BB for $20. Probably not worth returning/buying the vanilla version although I can't imagine how long it will sit in my backlog. 

It was a 2 day sale. It's no longer $20 at BB, it's $70 now.


#13 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

Anyone else thinking the base game and other versions are going to go for even cheaper (than the prices we're seeing lately) by the time Black Friday comes around?


#14 Abeja   CAG with No Title CAGiversary!   3192 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Abeja

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

Anyone else thinking the base game and other versions are going to go for even cheaper (than the prices we're seeing lately) by the time Black Friday comes around?

I could definitely see the Definitive Edition dropping to 20-30 at BF.


#15 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3587 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

Anyone else thinking the base game and other versions are going to go for even cheaper (than the prices we're seeing lately) by the time Black Friday comes around?

Very likely. I'd expect the vanilla copy to be $9.99 at several retailers for Black Friday. Good chance the Gold Edition will be $19.99 again if not less. I also imagine the DLC will be on sale at some point again digitally. 


#16 Razzel   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   518 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Razzel

Posted Today, 05:32 PM

Yeah I had GCU so was pretty great getting gold edition for 16 bucks

#17 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3819 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

Anyone else thinking the base game and other versions are going to go for even cheaper (than the prices we're seeing lately) by the time Black Friday comes around?

Your not likely to get the base game under $10 new.  Maybe digital would be cheaper.  The other Mordor game goes dirt cheap on sale (including GOTY) pretty often. 


#18 ck0  

ck0

Posted Today, 05:41 PM

This particular game is receiving a fire sale because of the incoming Definitive Edition, due to release Aug 28th.   I suspect supply of this vanilla game will be close to non-existent by Black Friday.   It will be replaced by the full priced $59.99 Definitive Edition.  Your gamble to wait.  

 

Unlike a game like Destiny 2, which tanked in value down to something like $5, for various other reasons.


#19 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1426 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

Fun game but definitely repetitive. Worth it for $10 but like others have said, $20 for the gold edition was better.

#20 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5891 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

Very likely. I'd expect the vanilla copy to be $9.99 at several retailers for Black Friday. Good chance the Gold Edition will be $19.99 again if not less. I also imagine the DLC will be on sale at some point again digitally. 

Currently $10 at Gamestop. 

XB1 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140109

PS4 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140106

 

btw, the Gold Edition is slightly better since everything in the Definitive Edition is in the Gold Edition but the Gold Edition comes with the steelbook as apposed to a standard case.


#21 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

Anyone else thinking the base game and other versions are going to go for even cheaper (than the prices we're seeing lately) by the time Black Friday comes around?

Wait, you for real? Not even crappy AAA games of this generation has been less than 10 regularly.

And for what I remember last year BF deals where in the 20s and 15s, so IDK how people comes with Sure, sure, we will get (basically) a nice bunch of $5 deals this holiday. 

You can expect a glitch, but not a regular holiday sale less than the $16 we had last week for a complete edition.


#22 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 09:08 PM

Currently $10 at Gamestop. 

XB1 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140109

PS4 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140106

 

btw, the Gold Edition is slightly better since everything in the Definitive Edition is in the Gold Edition but the Gold Edition comes with the steelbook as apposed to a standard case.

As someone pointed out in the previous thread, it's actually a steelcase not steelbook, but still nice looking for your collection. :)

BTW, I recommend to redeem the Gold chest code when you have many hours in the campaign, just guessing, to avoid a crappy gear.


#23 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5891 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

As someone pointed out in the previous thread, it's actually a steelcase not steelbook, but still nice looking for your collection. :)

BTW, I recommend to redeem the Gold chest code when you have many hours in the campaign, just guessing, to avoid a crappy gear.

Maybe I don't understand but what is the difference between a steelbook and steelcase. From unboxings, looks just like any other steelbook.


#24 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1867 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted Today, 09:28 PM

Will be ymmv on returning the vanilla version. No chance of doing that in my area, as most employees don't even want to refund unopened new products past 7 days despite the policy being 30.

Yes, they did that to me too. They wouldn't let me return something I ordered online and had shipped to me, which took more than seven days for the package to even get in the mail. Told me seven days was the deadline for cash, 30 was the deadline for in-store credit, and it was calculated by the date of the order, not its ship or arrival date. 


#25 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

Maybe I don't understand but what is the difference between a steelbook and steelcase. From unboxings, looks just like any other steelbook.

Unless I'm wrong according to the person that posted about the Gold edition, steelcase is spineless. I see the difference, because I have KOF14 steelbook and that one has spine.


