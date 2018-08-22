https://www.gamestop...ar,28zu0,136-4f
PS4 Middle-earth: Shadow of War $9.99 at GameStop
Posted Today, 02:55 PM
Posted Today, 03:09 PM
Posted Today, 03:31 PM
Any chance of a price adjustment? I bought it on 7/26 for $20 with the season pass content. It's technically less than 30 days.
Posted Today, 03:40 PM
Difference SKUs. This is vanilla version. Gold edition had season pass included.
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
No they had a deal on the standard edition for $20 that had the season pass code print out on the receipt. I have had luck with Price Adjustments in the past, just depends on the employee you get.
Posted Today, 03:43 PM
Better off getting the GOTY edition.
Posted Today, 04:22 PM
Got excited and then saw this was the vanilla version, which I have had in my backlog since last Fall.
Posted Today, 04:27 PM
Just got the Gold version from BB for $20. Probably not worth returning/buying the vanilla version although I can't imagine how long it will sit in my backlog.
Posted Today, 04:44 PM
Posted Today, 04:45 PM
How exactly? It isn't coming up $20 for me.
Posted Today, 04:47 PM
It was on sale a week ago I believe. I kinda wish I would have picked it for that price myself and just traded my vanilla copy, but seeing as I have not even touched the game since getting last November I will likely have several more chances to get either the DLC or Gold Edition for cheap again before I actually play the game.
Posted Today, 04:51 PM
It was a 2 day sale. It's no longer $20 at BB, it's $70 now.
- dorath likes this
Posted Today, 05:14 PM
Anyone else thinking the base game and other versions are going to go for even cheaper (than the prices we're seeing lately) by the time Black Friday comes around?
Posted Today, 05:23 PM
I could definitely see the Definitive Edition dropping to 20-30 at BF.
Posted Today, 05:29 PM
Very likely. I'd expect the vanilla copy to be $9.99 at several retailers for Black Friday. Good chance the Gold Edition will be $19.99 again if not less. I also imagine the DLC will be on sale at some point again digitally.
Posted Today, 05:32 PM
Posted Today, 05:34 PM
Your not likely to get the base game under $10 new. Maybe digital would be cheaper. The other Mordor game goes dirt cheap on sale (including GOTY) pretty often.
Posted Today, 05:41 PM
This particular game is receiving a fire sale because of the incoming Definitive Edition, due to release Aug 28th. I suspect supply of this vanilla game will be close to non-existent by Black Friday. It will be replaced by the full priced $59.99 Definitive Edition. Your gamble to wait.
Unlike a game like Destiny 2, which tanked in value down to something like $5, for various other reasons.
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
Posted Today, 07:44 PM
Currently $10 at Gamestop.
XB1 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140109
PS4 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140106
btw, the Gold Edition is slightly better since everything in the Definitive Edition is in the Gold Edition but the Gold Edition comes with the steelbook as apposed to a standard case.
Posted Today, 09:04 PM
Wait, you for real? Not even crappy AAA games of this generation has been less than 10 regularly.
And for what I remember last year BF deals where in the 20s and 15s, so IDK how people comes with Sure, sure, we will get (basically) a nice bunch of $5 deals this holiday.
You can expect a glitch, but not a regular holiday sale less than the $16 we had last week for a complete edition.
Posted Today, 09:08 PM
XB1 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140109
PS4 https://www.gamestop...w-of-war/140106
btw, the Gold Edition is slightly better since everything in the Definitive Edition is in the Gold Edition but the Gold Edition comes with the steelbook as apposed to a standard case.
As someone pointed out in the previous thread, it's actually a steelcase not steelbook, but still nice looking for your collection.
BTW, I recommend to redeem the Gold chest code when you have many hours in the campaign, just guessing, to avoid a crappy gear.
Posted Today, 09:17 PM
BTW, I recommend to redeem the Gold chest code when you have many hours in the campaign, just guessing, to avoid a crappy gear.
Maybe I don't understand but what is the difference between a steelbook and steelcase. From unboxings, looks just like any other steelbook.
Posted Today, 09:28 PM
Will be ymmv on returning the vanilla version. No chance of doing that in my area, as most employees don't even want to refund unopened new products past 7 days despite the policy being 30.
Yes, they did that to me too. They wouldn't let me return something I ordered online and had shipped to me, which took more than seven days for the package to even get in the mail. Told me seven days was the deadline for cash, 30 was the deadline for in-store credit, and it was calculated by the date of the order, not its ship or arrival date.
Posted Today, 09:34 PM
Unless I'm wrong according to the person that posted about the Gold edition, steelcase is spineless. I see the difference, because I have KOF14 steelbook and that one has spine.