PS4 Middle-earth: Shadow of War $9.99 at GameStop

Posted Today, 05:41 PM

This particular game is receiving a fire sale because of the incoming Definitive Edition, due to release Aug 28th. I suspect supply of this vanilla game will be close to non-existent by Black Friday. It will be replaced by the full priced $59.99 Definitive Edition. Your gamble to wait.

Unlike a game like Destiny 2, which tanked in value down to something like $5, for various other reasons.