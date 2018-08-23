Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold steelbook Edition $47.99 PS4/XB1

By knothead65, Yesterday, 10:59 PM

#1 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold steelbook Edition $47.99, prime discount shows up in checkout

 

https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1

 

 


#2 BlooblyPR   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

BlooblyPR

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Omg! Thanks!

#3 leylines   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1073 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

leylines

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM

Is it fixed because the base price is 109 right now so unless prime knocks it down it $48, I assume its no longer glitched.


#4 LoveAndBeer   AKA: jstew9 CAGiversary!   320 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

LoveAndBeer

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Just worked for me, price showed up in cart when added.

Thanks for the info!

#5 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Is it fixed because the base price is 109 right now so unless prime knocks it down it $48, I assume its no longer glitched.

You need to have prime and the price changes to $47.99 at checkout


#6 Chalupa Batman  

Chalupa Batman

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Is it fixed because the base price is 109 right now so unless prime knocks it down it $48, I assume its no longer glitched.


Gotta add it to your cart....


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#7 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2889 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

Thanks.

#8 bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

Just pre-ordered. Thank you!


#9 wackfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   41 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

wackfiend

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

16dfe07546f4ff39e8c54572b1f83c06.png

#10 leylines   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1073 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

leylines

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

You need to have prime and the price changes to $47.99 at checkout

Thanks, It offered me a week trial for $2 and the price jumped down. Pretty sweet deal.


#11 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   3205 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Pretty sweet glitch


#12 ghettog   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   25 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

ghettog

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

Does Amazon usually give you anything if they cancel an order like this?


#13 knothead65  

knothead65

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

Does Amazon usually give you anything if they cancel an order like this?

No idea, but I got a prime discount glitch on Crash Bandicoot for switch and they honored it. It was a double discount.


#14 CaseX   CAG addict CAGiversary!   2073 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

CaseX

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

Fuck.  Too slow.  "Currently unavailable."


#15 wackfiend   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   41 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

wackfiend

Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM

Does Amazon usually give you anything if they cancel an order like this?

There have been some pretty ridiculous price glitches that Amazon has honored. This time last year I pre-ordered The Crew 2 Gold Steelbook Edition for $57.99 and kept the order the same until it released. MSRP was the same, $109.99.

#16 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5892 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:01 AM

They'll probably cancel it like they did the Pokemon Let's Go glitch. Other food glitches I got in on were also cancelled this year. Think Amazon is starting to not honor these glitches anymore.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy