Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold steelbook Edition $47.99 PS4/XB1

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold steelbook Edition $47.99, prime discount shows up in checkout
https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Is it fixed because the base price is 109 right now so unless prime knocks it down it $48, I assume its no longer glitched.
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
You need to have prime and the price changes to $47.99 at checkout
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Just pre-ordered. Thank you!
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM
Thanks, It offered me a week trial for $2 and the price jumped down. Pretty sweet deal.
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Pretty sweet glitch
Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM
Does Amazon usually give you anything if they cancel an order like this?
Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM
No idea, but I got a prime discount glitch on Crash Bandicoot for switch and they honored it. It was a double discount.
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM
. Too slow. "Currently unavailable."
Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM
There have been some pretty ridiculous price glitches that Amazon has honored. This time last year I pre-ordered The Crew 2 Gold Steelbook Edition for $57.99 and kept the order the same until it released. MSRP was the same, $109.99.
Posted Today, 01:01 AM
They'll probably cancel it like they did the Pokemon Let's Go glitch. Other food glitches I got in on were also cancelled this year. Think Amazon is starting to not honor these glitches anymore.