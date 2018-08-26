Fry's Ads 8/26-9/1

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
DS
$199
New 3DS XL Handheld: Galaxy Style
PS4
$29.99
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
$39.99
Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)
$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$49.99
Fire Pro Wrestling World (Avail. Tue.)
Yakuza Kiwami 2: Steelbook Edition (Avail. Tue.)
$59.99
Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition (Avail. Fri.)
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Avail. Fri.)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Avail. Tue.)
$79.99
Firewall: Zero Hour w/ PSVR Aim Controller (Avail. Tue.)
$299
Gaems Vanguard
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
Switch
$14.99
Emio Charge Dock
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
$29.99
Minecraft
$37.99
Emio Switch Pad
$39.99
Blade Strangers (Avail. Tue.)
$59.99
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Avail. Tue.)
XBox One
$29.99
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$39.99
State of Decay 2
$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$49.99
Sea of Thieves
$59.99
Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition (Avail. Fri.)
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Avail. Fri.)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Avail. Tue.)
$69.99
Sports White Special Edition Wireless Controller
less than $149 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149
Elite Wireless Controller
$299
Gaems Vanguard
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, $50 Gift Card (B&M only)
PC
$14.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
$24.99
Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Virtual Surround Gaming Headset
$39.99
Corsair Void Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset
Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse
$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard
$89
Roccat Leadr Wireless Multi-Button RGB Gaming Mouse
$99.99
Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Tt eSports Premium X1 RGB Cherry MX Blue Keyboard
less than $149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
$379
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card
Miscellaneous
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
$199
Nvidia Shield TV 16GB Console
Board Games
$18 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.50
Catan 5-6 Player Extension
$25.19 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $31.49
Dixit
$35.59 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.49
Catan
$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99
Ticket to Ride
Blu-Ray
$1.99
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Water Life: Planet Water
(more titles?)
$2.99
Get Shorty
Hoosiers
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Taken 2
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
(more titles?)
$12.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-terrestrial (4K+Blu)
$14.99
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
$17.99
No Game No Life Zero (Avail. Tue.)
$24.99
Rampage (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$29.99
Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu)
$39.99
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)
$64.99
The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K+Blu)
