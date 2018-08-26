Fry's Ads 8/26-9/1

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$199

New 3DS XL Handheld: Galaxy Style



PS4



$29.99

Overwatch: Legendary Edition



$39.99

Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)



$49.95

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$49.99

Fire Pro Wrestling World (Avail. Tue.)

Yakuza Kiwami 2: Steelbook Edition (Avail. Tue.)



$59.99

Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition (Avail. Fri.)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Avail. Fri.)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Avail. Tue.)



$79.99

Firewall: Zero Hour w/ PSVR Aim Controller (Avail. Tue.)



$299

Gaems Vanguard

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



Switch



$14.99

Emio Charge Dock



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case



$29.99

Minecraft



$37.99

Emio Switch Pad



$39.99

Blade Strangers (Avail. Tue.)



$59.99

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Avail. Tue.)



XBox One



$29.99

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro



$39.99

State of Decay 2



$49.95

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$49.99

Sea of Thieves



$59.99

Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition (Avail. Fri.)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Avail. Fri.)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Avail. Tue.)



$69.99

Sports White Special Edition Wireless Controller



less than $149 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149

Elite Wireless Controller



$299

Gaems Vanguard



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, $50 Gift Card (B&M only)



PC



$14.99

Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset

Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse



$24.99

Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Virtual Surround Gaming Headset



$39.99

Corsair Void Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset

Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse



$49.95

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$59.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard



$89

Roccat Leadr Wireless Multi-Button RGB Gaming Mouse



$99.99

Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Tt eSports Premium X1 RGB Cherry MX Blue Keyboard



less than $149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset



$379

Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card



Miscellaneous



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console



$199

Nvidia Shield TV 16GB Console



Board Games



$18 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.50

Catan 5-6 Player Extension



$25.19 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $31.49

Dixit



$35.59 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.49

Catan



$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99

Ticket to Ride





Blu-Ray



$1.99

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Water Life: Planet Water

(more titles?)



$2.99

Get Shorty

Hoosiers

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Taken 2

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

(more titles?)



$12.99

Battleship (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-terrestrial (4K+Blu)



$14.99

Minions (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)



$17.99

No Game No Life Zero (Avail. Tue.)



$24.99

Rampage (4K+Blu)

Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)



$29.99

Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu)



$39.99

Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)



$64.99

The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K+Blu)

