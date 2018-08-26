Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Fry's Ads 8/26-9/1

By fidodido, Today, 01:42 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$199
New 3DS XL Handheld: Galaxy Style

PS4 :ps4:

$29.99
Overwatch: Legendary Edition

$39.99
Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)

$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$49.99
Fire Pro Wrestling World (Avail. Tue.)
Yakuza Kiwami 2: Steelbook Edition (Avail. Tue.)

$59.99
Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition (Avail. Fri.)
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Avail. Fri.)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Avail. Tue.)

$79.99
Firewall: Zero Hour w/ PSVR Aim Controller (Avail. Tue.)

$299
Gaems Vanguard
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

Switch :switch:

$14.99
Emio Charge Dock

$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case

$29.99
Minecraft

$37.99
Emio Switch Pad

$39.99
Blade Strangers (Avail. Tue.)

$59.99
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Avail. Tue.)

XBox One :xb1:

$29.99
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro

$39.99
State of Decay 2

$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$49.99
Sea of Thieves

$59.99
Divinity: Original Sin II: Definitive Edition (Avail. Fri.)
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Avail. Fri.)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Avail. Tue.)

$69.99
Sports White Special Edition Wireless Controller

less than $149 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149
Elite Wireless Controller

$299
Gaems Vanguard

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, $50 Gift Card (B&M only)

PC :pc:

$14.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse

$24.99
Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Virtual Surround Gaming Headset

$39.99
Corsair Void Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset
Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse

$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse

$69.99
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard

$89
Roccat Leadr Wireless Multi-Button RGB Gaming Mouse

$99.99
Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Tt eSports Premium X1 RGB Cherry MX Blue Keyboard

less than $149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
Steelseries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

$379
Elgato 4K60 Pro Game Capture Card

Miscellaneous

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console

$199
Nvidia Shield TV 16GB Console

Board Games

$18 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.50
Catan 5-6 Player Extension

$25.19 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $31.49
Dixit

$35.59 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.49
Catan

$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $44.99
Ticket to Ride


Blu-Ray :br:

$1.99
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Water Life: Planet Water
(more titles?)

$2.99
Get Shorty
Hoosiers
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Taken 2
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
(more titles?)

$12.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-terrestrial (4K+Blu)

$14.99
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

$17.99
No Game No Life Zero (Avail. Tue.)

$24.99
Rampage (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)

$29.99
Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu)

$39.99
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)

$64.99
The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K+Blu)
 


