Dead Island 2 51.26$ Walmart Xbox One

By Formula65, Today, 03:45 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

51.26$ pick up discount eligible when released.

http://www.walmart.c...holder/24292269
DA475A2A-A63D-449A-B560-7B5D798D7F5F.png

#2 epictacosam  

epictacosam

Posted Today, 03:56 PM

You might as well get the three year protection plan because this game isn't releasing anytime soon.


#3 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8171 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

do they half HalfLife 3 on there to preorder too?


