CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Limited Edition (Game + Steelbook + Pro Controller) BestBuy $139.99

By gnugget5, Today, 05:22 PM

gnugget5  

gnugget5

Posted Today, 05:22 PM

I just saw this listing and figured I'd pass along the information to the CAG community. 

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255361

 

Looks like the edition comes with the game, a steelbook, and a limited edition pro controller.  BestBuy is showing it as eligible for a $10 rewards certificate, and the GCU discount still applies (should you still have an active account). 

 

I can't imagine that this will remain in stock for very long, especially since BestBuy is pretty much the only retailer with major Day 1 discounts.


Shadowmoses12  

Shadowmoses12

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

Note the game is included with the steelbook

gnugget5  

gnugget5

Posted Today, 05:34 PM

Note the game is included with the steelbook

Good point - I updated the post title.


jrr6415sun  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

i'm surprised gamestop isn't first on this, they always have things first.


ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

Obviously ordered it because it's "limited"...but I'm not too convinced with the steelbook. Still sort of want the original case

gnugget5  

gnugget5

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

i'm surprised gamestop isn't first on this, they always have things first.

Agreed, though BestBuy tends to sell out much faster due to the discounts, among other reasons.  I'd put money on Gamestop going live sometime today, too.


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 05:39 PM

I wish this excited me

chrisbravo  

chrisbravo

Posted Today, 05:49 PM

Ordered, as long as GCU still stands seems like a good deal for me. If anything worth to me to replace a launch Pro-Controller, it has that weird directional pad issue sometimes, hoping this limited edition is as good as the newer ones that seem to have fixed it. Will just trade the old one at Gamestop and get 30 back towards some other stuff I got preordered. Thanks for the heads up!


CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted Today, 05:51 PM

Pretty good deal. ~$100 for a $70 Pro Controller and $60 game if you have GCU.

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

Pretty good deal. ~$100 for a $70 Pro Controller and $60 game if you have GCU.

It's $112 after GCU plus the $10 cert.  Meh

 

Also, they sell the controller for $75 so Nintendo is making people pay an extra $5 for the steelbook  :shame:


Dranakin  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 06:22 PM

$112 - $10 certificate for the bundle. Not bad if you're buying at launch, but I'll probably just rely on my backlog to get me through the rest of the year (and possibly the next).

Donut2922  

Donut2922

Posted Today, 06:23 PM

Agreed, though BestBuy tends to sell out much faster due to the discounts, among other reasons. I'd put money on Gamestop going live sometime today, too.

With the mass bans, I notice it's been easier to order stuff at BB now.

etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Today, 06:25 PM

Seems light on content for $140. Not bad w/ gcu but seems like it would need an art book or amiibo to make me bite.

kV Snake  

kV Snake

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

Damn I was charged instantly, I thought you're normally not charged until it ships

srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

Seems light on content for $140. Not bad w/ gcu but seems like it would need an art book or amiibo to make me bite.

The game is $59.99 and the controller is $74.99. These two come out to $134.98 by themselves.

I put an order in for the bundle with GCU and the coupon for my GCU ending soon. Came out to $82.99 with store pickup. Great price for a big release game and a controller.

ONIN  

ONIN

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

Wonder if this will be a bundle in one box? Or is it a bundle in the sense that you are buying them all at once.

starscream615  

starscream615

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

Trying to decide if I want to keep my preorder for the normal edition and just not open this one...  Can only get $10 RC on one of them and I already have 3 pro controllers.  Also have my first baby on the way.  Decisions decisions.


theflicker  

theflicker

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

The game is $59.99 and the controller is $74.99. These two come out to $134.98 by themselves.

I put an order in for the bundle with GCU and the coupon for my GCU ending soon. Came out to $82.99 with store pickup. Great price for a big release game and a controller.

I must have missed something. Coupon for GCU ending?

Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk

shadowassailantx  

shadowassailantx

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Wonder if this will be a bundle in one box? Or is it a bundle in the sense that you are buying them all at once.

I can't remember any instances of BBY carrying a bundle that wasn't all in one box


tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

Not showing as available for me, damn. "Coming soon"


dnl2ba  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

Yeah, went OOS.

 

I have an order in for each the game, the controller, and a bundle to keep NIB. If the bundle were still in stock, I'd order a second bundle and cancel the separate game + controller, because GCU applies to the bundle but not to the controller alone.


Gainer  

Gainer

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

Not showing as available for me, damn. "Coming soon"

Yeah, I placed an order over an hour ago and forgot to hit "complete order" and when I realized about 20 mins ago it was out of stock but still in my cart.

 

I just kept hitting submit and after ~15 mins, it went through.  This happened at about 2:47ish EST so if you have it in your cart, keep trying.


srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 06:50 PM

I must have missed something. Coupon for GCU ending?

Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk

https://www.cheapass...cu-at-best-buy/

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 07:08 PM

The hell? It's OOS. Well shit.


chibilaharl  

chibilaharl

Posted Today, 07:18 PM

Any discord groups for working together to watch for this?

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 07:23 PM

Damn, that didn't last long. Glad I went ahead and pre-ordered one, probably wouldn't get this edition if it weren't for GCU.


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Today, 07:34 PM

The game is $59.99 and the controller is $74.99. These two come out to $134.98 by themselves.

I put an order in for the bundle with GCU and the coupon for my GCU ending soon. Came out to $82.99 with store pickup. Great price for a big release game and a controller.


If you like paying more than full price for individual things in one box, then yes.
