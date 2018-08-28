(DEAD) sitewide ebay 15% off $25 or more starts 8/28/2018 (MAX discount $100)

max discount is $100
starts at 8 am Pacific time
ends at 10 pm Pacific time
code : PREGAME15
will not work on gift cards
:o ebates has a promo for $5 back when you spend $55 on eBay before Sept 30th.
Just bought a 1080 TI for $467, thanks!
I've been debating on a 1070 ti... it's been so long since GPU prices were reasonable but am having a hard time justifying $300 on a 2 year old graphics card.:-/
If you are coming from something pretty old, I'd do it. I'm coming from a 1070 and am only upgrading because I have a 1440p 144hz monitor now and the 1070 doesn't quite cut it. If you have a 1080p 120/144hz monitor or a 1440p 60 hz monitor, the 1070 ti is perfect and will be a great card for years. The performance jump we're going to get from Nvidia's new cards will be marginal, and 7 nm is right around the corner. AMD is set to launch GPUs on the 7nm process in 2019 and there's no way Nvidia will let AMD take the performance crown. Nvidia releasing the 2080 TI at the same time as the 2080 is a dead giveaway that they don't have time to milk the high end market. Unless you are really interested in ray tracing in games over the next year, I'd not even consider the 20 series. The prices are absolutely ridiculous for regular games and it's going to be a couple years before we see quality ray tracing implementations, if it happens at all since consoles probably won't support it next gen.
That said, if you have a 970 or something like that and are at 1080p, I'd wait for the 7nm GPUs personally. If you are on something older than that though, I'd definitely pull the trigger with this sale.
Got a set of red/blue joycons for $46 with free shipping.
Good news: I just saved $100 from a 20th Anniversary PS4!
Bad news: I just bought a 20th Anniversary PS4!
Does ebay have video game preorders?
Haha... I've got nothing in my rig right now. I've always had low end cards, my last card was a GTX 950 which I sold 2 years ago with thoughts of getting a 1060 (when those cards were hitting like $150 after rebates) and then the mining boom hit. I only wanted a 1070ti because I wanted to get a card that I could keep in my rig for a 2-3 years (hopefully) before I do my next build.
Yes sellers do sell pre-orders, though they're not supposed to have it for sale more than 30 days before it's released. They're usually near or above MSRP
Assuming you've got an intel cpu from the past 7 years or a Ryzen CPU, do it. It's a totally different world you'll be entering. All games maxed out no problem at 1080p, even the most absurd settings, and if 50-60 fps is fine with you it's also the case at 1440p. If gaming is your main hobby and you can afford it, do it, easy choice in my opinion. It'll be years before you have to question "can my PC run it", and that aspect of having high end hardware is super nice. It's hard to say if it'll last 2-3 years of maxing games with new consoles potentially coming out in 2020, but it'll definitely be a super capable card until then.
If you're rocking an old AMD cpu though, you might want to consider a full system upgrade if it's in the cards.
I tried finding a Xbox One X for $375 after the discount but no dice... if someone finds a good link let me know.
Or a cheap xbox one S for $170 or so.
Some official one's from xbox here: https://www.ebay.com...ecat=4755491017
Edit: sorry misread, these wouldn't be $170.
It was an email from August 16th.
I just bought a very good condition PS4 Pro for $318 (total, free ship & 30 day return, money back) using bates, it says video games got 2% cashback. I’m still browsing but where do you see the $5 back promo? Since I used bates for eBay, hopefully I’m good to go with that promo too. Thanks.
Grabbed a new copy of Dead Cells from Gamercandy for $20.70 x 0.85 = $17.59, basically what it would be after GCU+tax if Best Buy had it on sale for $20 which would have been my normal buy point.
bought another controller for xb1 and ps4. $27 each. All the cheap games I wanted were gone the second the clock hit 11am. Next time instead of adding to my watch list, I'm just gonna stay on the listing and slam the buy now button exactly at 11.
link?
Anyone else not able to apply promo code at checkout????
just used it works for me make sure you have at least 25 in cart, bought some digital movie codes.
Picked up a 40" Samsung 4k TV NU7100 for $340..anyone have this tv? thoughts?
