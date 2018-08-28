(DEAD) sitewide ebay 15% off $25 or more starts 8/28/2018 (MAX discount $100)

Posted Yesterday, 05:41 PM

I've been debating on a 1070 ti... it's been so long since GPU prices were reasonable but am having a hard time justifying $300 on a 2 year old graphics card.:-/

If you are coming from something pretty old, I'd do it. I'm coming from a 1070 and am only upgrading because I have a 1440p 144hz monitor now and the 1070 doesn't quite cut it. If you have a 1080p 120/144hz monitor or a 1440p 60 hz monitor, the 1070 ti is perfect and will be a great card for years. The performance jump we're going to get from Nvidia's new cards will be marginal, and 7 nm is right around the corner. AMD is set to launch GPUs on the 7nm process in 2019 and there's no way Nvidia will let AMD take the performance crown. Nvidia releasing the 2080 TI at the same time as the 2080 is a dead giveaway that they don't have time to milk the high end market. Unless you are really interested in ray tracing in games over the next year, I'd not even consider the 20 series. The prices are absolutely ridiculous for regular games and it's going to be a couple years before we see quality ray tracing implementations, if it happens at all since consoles probably won't support it next gen.

That said, if you have a 970 or something like that and are at 1080p, I'd wait for the 7nm GPUs personally. If you are on something older than that though, I'd definitely pull the trigger with this sale.