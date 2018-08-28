Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

(DEAD) sitewide ebay 15% off $25 or more starts 8/28/2018 (MAX discount $100)

By srac84, Yesterday, 04:34 AM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 04:34 AM

max discount is $100 

starts at 8 am Pacific time

ends at 10 pm Pacific time 

 

 

code : PREGAME15

 

will not work on gift cards  


#2 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3526 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 AM

:o ebates has a promo for $5 back when you spend $55 on eBay before Sept 30th.

#3 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 AM

Thanks money. I can get a Madden 19 copy for a bit cheaper.

#4 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   875 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 03:45 PM

Any first time seller bonuses going on now too?

#5 redonkalous  

redonkalous

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 PM

:o ebates has a promo for $5 back when you spend $55 on eBay before Sept 30th.


I just bought a very good condition PS4 Pro for $318 (total, free ship & 30 day return, money back) using bates, it says video games got 2% cashback. I’m still browsing but where do you see the $5 back promo? Since I used bates for eBay, hopefully I’m good to go with that promo too. Thanks.

#6 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 04:39 PM

These 15 and 20% coupons may become my new go-to for msrp game purchases once GCU runs up.

#7 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM

Just bought a 1080 TI for $467, thanks!


#8 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22431 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

Just bought a 1080 TI for $467, thanks!

I've been debating on a 1070 ti... it's been so long since GPU prices were reasonable but am having a hard time justifying $300 on a 2 year old graphics card.:-/ 


#9 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM

I got the Madden 19 Hall of Fame Edition brand new and sealed for $47.17 shipped.

#10 ShadowCyclone  

ShadowCyclone

Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM

I was wondering if I bought a great Britain ps4 game with all dlc on the disc, will I need to use a great Britain ps4 to play all the dlc and the game? Or can I just use my USA ps4 account to play online like normal?

#11 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3526 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 05:23 PM

bought another controller for xb1 and ps4. $27 each. All the cheap games I wanted were gone the second the clock hit 11am. Next time instead of adding to my watch list, I'm just gonna stay on the listing and slam the buy now button exactly at 11.

#12 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 05:41 PM

I've been debating on a 1070 ti... it's been so long since GPU prices were reasonable but am having a hard time justifying $300 on a 2 year old graphics card.:-/ 

If you are coming from something pretty old, I'd do it.  I'm coming from a 1070 and am only upgrading because I have a 1440p 144hz monitor now and the 1070 doesn't quite cut it.  If you have a 1080p 120/144hz monitor or a 1440p 60 hz monitor, the 1070 ti is perfect and will be a great card for years.  The performance jump we're going to get from Nvidia's new cards will be marginal, and 7 nm is right around the corner.  AMD is set to launch GPUs on the 7nm process in 2019 and there's no way Nvidia will let AMD take the performance crown.  Nvidia releasing the 2080 TI at the same time as the 2080 is a dead giveaway that they don't have time to milk the high end market.  Unless you are really interested in ray tracing in games over the next year, I'd not even consider the 20 series.  The prices are absolutely ridiculous for regular games and it's going to be a couple years before we see quality ray tracing implementations, if it happens at all since consoles probably won't support it next gen.

 

That said, if you have a 970 or something like that and are at 1080p, I'd wait for the 7nm GPUs personally.  If you are on something older than that though, I'd definitely pull the trigger with this sale.


#13 mexicanfan   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   575 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

mexicanfan

Posted Yesterday, 06:43 PM

I tried finding a Xbox One X for $375 after the discount but no dice... if someone finds a good link let me know.

Or a cheap xbox one S for $170 or so.

#14 Rictor   I like big butts... CAGiversary!   2342 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Rictor

Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

Got a set of red/blue joycons for $46 with free shipping.


#15 Zaku77   \m/ CAGiversary!   4563 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Zaku77

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

Good news: I just saved $100 from a 20th Anniversary PS4!

 

Bad news: I just bought a 20th Anniversary PS4!


#16 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

Does ebay have video game preorders?


#17 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22431 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 07:27 PM

That said, if you have a 970 or something like that and are at 1080p, I'd wait for the 7nm GPUs personally.  If you are on something older than that though, I'd definitely pull the trigger with this sale.

Haha... I've got nothing in my rig right now. I've always had low end cards, my last card was a GTX 950 which I sold 2 years ago with thoughts of getting a 1060 (when those cards were hitting like $150 after rebates) and then the mining boom hit. I only wanted a 1070ti because I wanted to get a card that I could keep in my rig for a 2-3 years (hopefully) before I do my next build. 


#18 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

Does ebay have video game preorders?

Yes sellers do sell pre-orders, though they're not supposed to have it for sale more than 30 days before it's released.  They're usually near or above MSRP


#19 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM

Haha... I've got nothing in my rig right now. I've always had low end cards, my last card was a GTX 950 which I sold 2 years ago with thoughts of getting a 1060 (when those cards were hitting like $150 after rebates) and then the mining boom hit. I only wanted a 1070ti because I wanted to get a card that I could keep in my rig for a 2-3 years (hopefully) before I do my next build. 

Assuming you've got an intel cpu from the past 7 years or a Ryzen CPU, do it.  It's a totally different world you'll be entering.  All games maxed out no problem at 1080p, even the most absurd settings, and if 50-60 fps is fine with you it's also the case at 1440p.  If gaming is your main hobby and you can afford it, do it, easy choice in my opinion.  It'll be years before you have to question "can my PC run it", and that aspect of having high end hardware is super nice.  It's hard to say if it'll last 2-3 years of maxing games with new consoles potentially coming out in 2020, but it'll definitely be a super capable card until then.

 

If you're rocking an old AMD cpu though, you might want to consider a full system upgrade if it's in the cards.


#20 dok5555555  

dok5555555

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

I tried finding a Xbox One X for $375 after the discount but no dice... if someone finds a good link let me know.

Or a cheap xbox one S for $170 or so.

 

Some official one's from xbox here: https://www.ebay.com...ecat=4755491017

 

Edit: sorry misread, these wouldn't be $170.


#21 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3526 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 08:34 PM

I just bought a very good condition PS4 Pro for $318 (total, free ship & 30 day return, money back) using bates, it says video games got 2% cashback. I’m still browsing but where do you see the $5 back promo? Since I used bates for eBay, hopefully I’m good to go with that promo too. Thanks.

It was an email from August 16th.

"Cash Bonus earned on qualifying orders and must be eligible to receive Cash Back. Please see Special Terms and Exclusions for items that do not qualify for Cash Back or Cash Bonus. To be eligible to receive Cash Back and/ or Cash Bonus, you must go through Ebates first before placing your order. Cash Bonus offer is valid for orders made between 12:00:00 AM PT on August 13, 2018 and 11:59:59 PM PT on September 30, 2018. Limit one Cash Bonus per eligible member. Cash Bonus offers are non-transferable. Please allow up to 2 weeks for your Cash Bonus to be added to your account. See site for full Terms & Conditions"

#22 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   443 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

Grabbed a new copy of Dead Cells :ps4: from Gamercandy for $20.70 x 0.85 = $17.59, basically what it would be after GCU+tax if Best Buy had it on sale for $20 which would have been my normal buy point.


#23 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

bought another controller for xb1 and ps4. $27 each. All the cheap games I wanted were gone the second the clock hit 11am. Next time instead of adding to my watch list, I'm just gonna stay on the listing and slam the buy now button exactly at 11.

 link?


#24 bokiloki   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   86 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

bokiloki

Posted Today, 04:24 AM

Anyone else not able to apply promo code at checkout????


#25 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2861 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

just used it works for me make sure you have at least 25 in cart, bought some digital movie codes.


#26 kearns710   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   544 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

kearns710

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

Picked up a 40" Samsung 4k TV NU7100 for $340..anyone have this tv? thoughts?


#27 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Today, 01:04 PM

Anyone else not able to apply promo code at checkout????


Code was only available yesterday. Don't worry, these codes happen all the time. I hardly get excited for them anymore quite frankly. Lol
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy