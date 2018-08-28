Super Mario Odyssey $19.96 Costco ymmv
Posted Today, 06:08 PM
Posted Today, 07:39 PM
would you mind telling me where this was around?
i checked my local costco and they told me they only stock nintendo stuff around christmas time
thanks.
Posted Today, 07:55 PM
Posted Today, 07:59 PM
Posted Today, 08:01 PM
Posted Today, 08:23 PM
Costcos around me don't even carry games, just dualshock 4s and systems
Posted Today, 08:23 PM
Posted Today, 08:37 PM
Hey, that’s my Costco. I might have to go check it out after work. Although 5 in stock isn’t a lot and it’s in the wrong direction.
Nice! Cag Tucson represent! Gonna check the Northside one on Costco drive in a bit last time I was there they had ARMS for switch super cheap gonna see if they dropped it anymore.
Posted Today, 09:10 PM
I'd pay shipping and handling+cost+ and $5 gas if someone could pick a copy up for me.