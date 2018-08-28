Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Super Mario Odyssey $19.96 Costco ymmv

By rydall, Today, 06:08 PM

rydall  

rydall

Posted Today, 06:08 PM

Picked super Mario Odyssey up for $19.96 check your Costco prices may vary

crimsonblitz_13  

crimsonblitz_13

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

would you mind telling me where this was around?

 

i checked my local costco and they told me they only stock nintendo stuff around christmas time

 

thanks.


rydall  

rydall

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

Arizona. My store had 5 copies left. Have someone at the front computer check the item number 1178293 in the picture they should be able to tell you if stores close have it in stock

Chrono Gear  

Chrono Gear

Posted Today, 07:59 PM

Where in AZ? This might actually be useful to me. Lol


rydall  

rydall

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

1650 E TUCSON MARKETPLACE Blvd, TUCSON AZ

shadowassailantx  

shadowassailantx

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Costcos around me don't even carry games, just dualshock 4s and systems


jsivley  

jsivley

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Hey, that’s my Costco. I might have to go check it out after work. Although 5 in stock isn’t a lot and it’s in the wrong direction.

rydall  

rydall

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

Hey, that’s my Costco. I might have to go check it out after work. Although 5 in stock isn’t a lot and it’s in the wrong direction.


Nice! Cag Tucson represent! Gonna check the Northside one on Costco drive in a bit last time I was there they had ARMS for switch super cheap gonna see if they dropped it anymore.

vyt219  

vyt219

Posted Today, 09:10 PM

I'd pay shipping and handling+cost+ and $5 gas if someone could pick a copy up for me.


