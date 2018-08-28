Jump to content

Best Buy: SMO, MK8, BOTW, Kirby, Splatoon 2, & DKCR: Tropical Freeze $44.99 / 35.99 GCU

By AltererSyl, Yesterday, 11:29 PM

#1 AltererSyl  

AltererSyl

Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM

There was another topic about this, but it got moved to the grave yard for some reason. Aces was taken from listing, but splatoon and tropical freeze seem to have been added now.

 

Donkey Kong Country Returns: Tropical Freeze

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6193916

 

Splatoon 2

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721523

 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIild

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721500

 

Super Mario Odyssey

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5721722

 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5723304

 

Kirby: Star Allies

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5896302


#2 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAG in Training   44 Posts   Joined 0.2 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM

Any opinions on Splatoon? 


#3 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11412 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 PM

Good to see BB is still matching Walmart/Amazon.  Really wish Best Buy would match Walmart/Amazon on Captain Toad ($29.99) and Minecraft ($19.99) so I can get them with GCU discount.


#4 Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted Today, 12:01 AM

I’m definitely going to buy Donkey Kong. I really wish Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Hyrule Warriors, and Pokken was this price though.

#5 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

Not interested in Splatoon or Kirby and I have the rest. Bummer for me. Great prices on great games though.
