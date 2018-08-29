Jump to content

- - - - -

Into the Breach $8 (MX$154.99) in el Mexicano eshopo

By xxMayDay31xx, Today, 12:06 AM

#1 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

Y’all know the drill by now.
Change your region.
Start the eshop on the Switch.
Badabing Badaboom.

https://www.nintendo...e-breach-switch

#2 Chalupa Batman  

Chalupa Batman

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

Questions...is this fairly easy to do? Never done it. If so, how do you go about doing it and lastly will my eshop credit work if it is us?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1321 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 12:10 AM

Questions...is this fairly easy to do? Never done it. If so, how do you go about doing it and lastly will my eshop credit work if it is us?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


You can’t switch regions if you have credit.

Sent from my couch while watching baseball

#4 Chalupa Batman  

Chalupa Batman

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

Well then ha. Guess full price it is lol


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#5 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

You can’t switch regions if you have credit.
Sent from my couch while watching baseball


He means a credit balance. Not a credit card. That may not change anything in your situation, I’m just over clarifying.

As for how easy, you go on your phone or web browser and go to your face > settings > user info > profile, then change region to Mexico.
Agree to Mexican EULA
Restart eshop ON THE SWITCH
Enter your password.
Buy like normal.

It’s stupid easy.
