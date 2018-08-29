Jump to content

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

The gang talks Xbox All Access, PS4 500M Limited Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, fake games, Starflight 3, new movies, re-releases, Wombat does math and farm work, and so much more!

GameStop unadvertised promo: 3 for $25 ($14.99 and under) pre-owned games B&M only (in store)

By Sugarbeats, Aug 29 2018 12:17 AM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 29 August 2018 - 12:17 AM

Didn't see this posted, saw the signs up in my store! This comes out to about $20 before taxes after Elite pro! 

Store signs also didn't display an end date, so I'm not sure how long this is going on for. My guess would be 8/4/2018 as their weekly ad usually starts the following Wednesday!


#2 Super Strider TurbulenceEX  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted 29 August 2018 - 12:37 AM

Nice, comes out to $20+ tax with the 20% off discount.

I've been eyeing Goldeneye Reloaded and RPG Maker Fes for weeks now at a local store, now to find a 3 $15 game.


#3 TuscaloosaJohnny  

TuscaloosaJohnny

Posted 29 August 2018 - 01:28 AM

Not applicable online I’m guessing?

#4 patcrazystar64  

patcrazystar64

Posted 29 August 2018 - 09:08 PM

I can confirm deal is live as well in NY.  I picked up Arkham Knight, Halo 5 and Gears 4 for the discounted price.


#5 doc_j88  

doc_j88

Posted 29 August 2018 - 10:37 PM

Any good recommendations?

#6 Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted 29 August 2018 - 10:47 PM

What's a GameStop 3 and is it worth $25?


#7 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 29 August 2018 - 11:05 PM

Any good recommendations?

 

I've gathered a list of Xbone and PS4 games here as this are the current platforms I play on. Feel free to contribute other consoles/handhelds if you'd like!

 

(Alot of the PS4 games are priced higher compared to Xbone)

 

PS4 $14.99 games

 

Deception 4: Nightmare Princess

Dragon Quest heroes: World Tree's Woe 

Grand Kingdom

Marvel's Guardians of Galaxy: Telltale Series

Nobunaga's Ambition: Ascension 

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Raiden V (I found a complete copy with the soundtrack as well)

The Sexy Brutale

The Silver Case

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

 

Mousou Titles

 

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend

Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada

Samurai Warriors 4

 

 

Xbone $14.99 games

 

Alien Isolation 

Batman - Telltale Series

DmC: Definitive Ed

Dying Light (standard ed)

Forza 5

Gears of Wars 4

Metro Redux

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Ed

Syberia 3

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate 

 

Xbone + PS4 $14.99 games

 

Dishonored 2 

Fallout 4

Far Cry 4

Final Fantasy XV

Mafia 3

MGS V Phantom Pain

Need for Speed

Rogue Trooper Redux

Shadow Tactics


#8 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 29 August 2018 - 11:20 PM

What's a GameStop 3 and is it worth $25?


Their prices do fluctuate often, I'd say pick up 3 games you really want now because during the Holidays the prices will be raised up!

#9 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted 29 August 2018 - 11:40 PM

Picked up Halo 5, Gears 4, and Quantum of Solace. Quantum new copies have been converted to pre-owned. So got a brand new copy for $6.66 with elite !!!

Edit: oops, meant Quantum break. Doh !!

#10 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted 29 August 2018 - 11:49 PM

Picked up Halo 5, Gears 4, and Quantum of Solace. Quantum new copies have been converted to pre-owned. So got a brand new copy for $6.66 with elite !!!


Terrible choice for QoS. That one is $2.99 used, I see. Best way to maximize profits is by picking 3 $14.99 games mentioned above!

#11 Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 12:10 AM

Terrible choice for QoS. That one is $2.99 used, I see. Best way to maximize profits is by picking 3 $14.99 games mentioned above!

Best deal is someone getting what they want period, not worrying about this that and everything else


#12 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 12:16 AM

This isn't Satisfied Ass Gamer!

#13 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 12:18 AM

Terrible choice for QoS. That one is $2.99 used, I see. Best way to maximize profits is by picking 3 $14.99 games mentioned above!


Indeed a bad choice the 4 for $20 for $9.99 and under games was not too long ago lol

#14 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 12:20 AM

I’ve never played QoS and am looking forward to trying it out. $6.67 for a brand new game that’s an Xbox exclusive. I’m pretty happy. To each their own !!

Edit: Quantum break !

#15 ChrisD0811  

ChrisD0811

Posted Yesterday, 12:27 AM

Do you mean quantum break?

#16 DrBayrd  

DrBayrd

Posted Yesterday, 12:34 AM

Do you mean quantum break?


Yes, previous posts edited.

#17 lochdoun  

lochdoun

Posted Yesterday, 01:11 AM

Oh shit Quantum Of Solace is backwards compatible??? 😅

#18 Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted Yesterday, 01:14 AM

Oh shit Quantum Of Solace is backwards compatible??? 😅

For some reason, that's my all-time most dominate game. I DESTROYED everyone in Golden Gun mode, it was never even close. No idea why, other than the auto shotgun.

#19 Sparky01GT  

Sparky01GT

Posted Yesterday, 01:45 AM

So far I got 18 Games

PS4 - Sexy Brutale, Rogue Trooper, Raiden V, Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanuda

PS3 - Kill Zone Trilogy, Splinter Cell Trilogy

Vita - Dead or Alive 5 Plus, Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax, Akiba's Beat, Final Fantasy X (and the code for X-2 inside was still good), MeiQ  Labyrinth of Death

3DS - SMT Devil Summoner Soul Hackers (but I guess they just upped the price on this), Etrian Odyssey IV, RPG Maker FES, Harvest Moon Tale of Two Towns, Code of Princess

XB1 - Forza 5 Steelbook 

Wii - Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue


#20 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 01:50 AM

So far I got 18 Games
PS4 - Sexy Brutale, Rogue Trooper, Raiden V, Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanuda
PS3 - Kill Zone Trilogy, Splinter Cell Trilogy
Vita - Dead or Alive 5 Plus, Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax, Akiba's Beat, Final Fantasy X (and the code for X-2 inside was still good), MeiQ Labyrinth of Death
3DS - SMT Devil Summoner Soul Hackers (but I guess they just upped the price on this), Etrian Odyssey IV, RPG Maker FES, Harvest Moon Tale of Two Towns, Code of Princess
XB1 - Forza 5 Steelbook
Wii - Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue

Damn. That is a nice healthy backlog. I commend you, sir. Play Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue first!

#21 Sparky01GT  

Sparky01GT

Posted Yesterday, 02:04 AM

Damn. That is a nice healthy backlog. I commend you, sir. Play Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue first!

Oh my backlog would make you weep, lol. A lot of these are to resell, especially Barbie. Although I may see if I can rescue the puppy first. I'd hate to think of a lost puppy out there alone.


#22 NickNude  

NickNude

Posted Yesterday, 02:58 AM

$25 for GameStop 3?

 

I heard it was a pretty good game, in-4-one


#23 NSpectreGarrus  

NSpectreGarrus

Posted Yesterday, 04:55 AM

Has anyone seen any sort of end date for this sale?  Don't think I'll be able to check it out until Friday...


#24 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 AM

Wish this was online too. Would stock up on vita games.

#25 rhenzhen  

rhenzhen

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 AM

Any Switch games that available for 3 for $25... lol


#26 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 01:44 PM

$25 for GameStop 3?

I heard it was a pretty good game, in-4-one

The point of the game is to complete an in-store transaction without letting the associate at the register con you into buying warranties for your items or renewing your Pro membership that still has 11 months to go before it expires.

#27 Ando  

Ando

Posted Yesterday, 03:29 PM

Damn there’s no Deception IV anywhere near me :(

#28 Lord Chabelo  

Lord Chabelo

Posted Yesterday, 06:27 PM

No store near me has 3 Vita games I want, in stock.

#29 Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

No store near me has 3 Vita games I want, in stock.

I'm guessing gamestop has been throwing out vita cases too. As most stores near me, if they even have vita games on the shelf, only 20% have the lovely blue cases.  


#30 Sparky01GT  

Sparky01GT

Posted Yesterday, 09:09 PM

If one store has two you want, buy three and take the third to another store and exchange it for a game they have you want.
