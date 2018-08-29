GameStop unadvertised promo: 3 for $25 ($14.99 and under) pre-owned games B&M only (in store)

Posted 29 August 2018 - 11:05 PM

Any good recommendations?

I've gathered a list of Xbone and PS4 games here as this are the current platforms I play on. Feel free to contribute other consoles/handhelds if you'd like!

(Alot of the PS4 games are priced higher compared to Xbone)

PS4 $14.99 games

Deception 4: Nightmare Princess

Dragon Quest heroes: World Tree's Woe

Grand Kingdom

Marvel's Guardians of Galaxy: Telltale Series

Nobunaga's Ambition: Ascension

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Raiden V (I found a complete copy with the soundtrack as well)

The Sexy Brutale

The Silver Case

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Mousou Titles

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend

Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada

Samurai Warriors 4

Xbone $14.99 games

Alien Isolation

Batman - Telltale Series

DmC: Definitive Ed

Dying Light (standard ed)

Forza 5

Gears of Wars 4

Metro Redux

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Ed

Syberia 3

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate

Xbone + PS4 $14.99 games

Dishonored 2

Fallout 4

Far Cry 4

Final Fantasy XV

Mafia 3

MGS V Phantom Pain

Need for Speed

Rogue Trooper Redux

Shadow Tactics