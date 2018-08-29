Didn't see this posted, saw the signs up in my store! This comes out to about $20 before taxes after Elite pro!
Store signs also didn't display an end date, so I'm not sure how long this is going on for. My guess would be 8/4/2018 as their weekly ad usually starts the following Wednesday!
GameStop unadvertised promo: 3 for $25 ($14.99 and under) pre-owned games B&M only (in store)
Nice, comes out to $20+ tax with the 20% off discount.
I've been eyeing Goldeneye Reloaded and RPG Maker Fes for weeks now at a local store, now to find a 3 $15 game.
I can confirm deal is live as well in NY. I picked up Arkham Knight, Halo 5 and Gears 4 for the discounted price.
What's a GameStop 3 and is it worth $25?
Any good recommendations?
I've gathered a list of Xbone and PS4 games here as this are the current platforms I play on. Feel free to contribute other consoles/handhelds if you'd like!
(Alot of the PS4 games are priced higher compared to Xbone)
PS4 $14.99 games
Deception 4: Nightmare Princess
Dragon Quest heroes: World Tree's Woe
Grand Kingdom
Marvel's Guardians of Galaxy: Telltale Series
Nobunaga's Ambition: Ascension
Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
Raiden V (I found a complete copy with the soundtrack as well)
The Sexy Brutale
The Silver Case
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
Mousou Titles
Arslan: The Warriors of Legend
Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada
Samurai Warriors 4
Xbone $14.99 games
Alien Isolation
Batman - Telltale Series
DmC: Definitive Ed
Dying Light (standard ed)
Forza 5
Gears of Wars 4
Metro Redux
Resident Evil Revelations 2
Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Ed
Syberia 3
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
Xbone + PS4 $14.99 games
Dishonored 2
Fallout 4
Far Cry 4
Final Fantasy XV
Mafia 3
MGS V Phantom Pain
Need for Speed
Rogue Trooper Redux
Shadow Tactics
Their prices do fluctuate often, I'd say pick up 3 games you really want now because during the Holidays the prices will be raised up!
Edit: oops, meant Quantum break. Doh !!
Picked up Halo 5, Gears 4, and Quantum of Solace. Quantum new copies have been converted to pre-owned. So got a brand new copy for $6.66 with elite !!!
Terrible choice for QoS. That one is $2.99 used, I see. Best way to maximize profits is by picking 3 $14.99 games mentioned above!
Best deal is someone getting what they want period, not worrying about this that and everything else
Indeed a bad choice the 4 for $20 for $9.99 and under games was not too long ago lol
Edit: Quantum break !
Do you mean quantum break?
Yes, previous posts edited.
For some reason, that's my all-time most dominate game. I DESTROYED everyone in Golden Gun mode, it was never even close. No idea why, other than the auto shotgun.
Oh shit Quantum Of Solace is backwards compatible??? 😅
So far I got 18 Games
PS4 - Sexy Brutale, Rogue Trooper, Raiden V, Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanuda
PS3 - Kill Zone Trilogy, Splinter Cell Trilogy
Vita - Dead or Alive 5 Plus, Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax, Akiba's Beat, Final Fantasy X (and the code for X-2 inside was still good), MeiQ Labyrinth of Death
3DS - SMT Devil Summoner Soul Hackers (but I guess they just upped the price on this), Etrian Odyssey IV, RPG Maker FES, Harvest Moon Tale of Two Towns, Code of Princess
XB1 - Forza 5 Steelbook
Wii - Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue
Damn. That is a nice healthy backlog. I commend you, sir. Play Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue first!
So far I got 18 Games
PS4 - Sexy Brutale, Rogue Trooper, Raiden V, Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanuda
PS3 - Kill Zone Trilogy, Splinter Cell Trilogy
Vita - Dead or Alive 5 Plus, Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax, Akiba's Beat, Final Fantasy X (and the code for X-2 inside was still good), MeiQ Labyrinth of Death
3DS - SMT Devil Summoner Soul Hackers (but I guess they just upped the price on this), Etrian Odyssey IV, RPG Maker FES, Harvest Moon Tale of Two Towns, Code of Princess
XB1 - Forza 5 Steelbook
Wii - Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue
Damn. That is a nice healthy backlog. I commend you, sir. Play Barbie and Her Sister Puppy Rescue first!
Oh my backlog would make you weep, lol. A lot of these are to resell, especially Barbie. Although I may see if I can rescue the puppy first. I'd hate to think of a lost puppy out there alone.
$25 for GameStop 3?
I heard it was a pretty good game, in-4-one
Has anyone seen any sort of end date for this sale? Don't think I'll be able to check it out until Friday...
Any Switch games that available for 3 for $25... lol
The point of the game is to complete an in-store transaction without letting the associate at the register con you into buying warranties for your items or renewing your Pro membership that still has 11 months to go before it expires.
$25 for GameStop 3?
I heard it was a pretty good game, in-4-one
No store near me has 3 Vita games I want, in stock.
I'm guessing gamestop has been throwing out vita cases too. As most stores near me, if they even have vita games on the shelf, only 20% have the lovely blue cases.
