Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

SUPER SMASH ULTIMATE SPECIAL EDITION PREORDERS UP

By Gscept, Today, 12:30 AM
Nintendo switch special edi

#1 Gscept   Gamer Afficionado!! CAGiversary!   428 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Gscept

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

In case you guys missed it Announced today
Gamestop has this up now for preorder
Please note Online only....

Super Smash ultimate special edition
https://www.gamestop...-edition/167558
Which includes that sick looking controller and steelbook168876brp.jpg 168876brp.jpg

#2 Gscept   Gamer Afficionado!! CAGiversary!   428 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Gscept

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

It might've been posted already but I'm letting my CAGs know before the scalpers get a hold of them

#3 Ferrari Racer   Banned CAGiversary!   6671 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 12:35 AM

Boxart revealed

 

l9LiSDv.jpg


#4 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17650 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

lol at "ec" rating

#5 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 12:49 AM

lmao Ferrari, you nailed it

#6 KipKips   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

KipKips

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Felt dirty putting in the order. Especially for having to pay $12 for shipping on something I won't get release day...


#7 Gscept   Gamer Afficionado!! CAGiversary!   428 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Gscept

Posted Today, 01:08 AM

Felt dirty putting in the order. Especially for having to pay $12 for shipping on something I won't get release day...


What I ended up doing was to go into the store and placed the order for in-store pick up. They also had the free shipping option in store

#8 kayne2000   All Glory to Tachikoma Paradise CAGiversary!   2307 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

kayne2000

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Boxart revealed

 

l9LiSDv.jpg

post of the year for CAG


#9 KipKips   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

KipKips

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

What I ended up doing was to go into the store and placed the order for in-store pick up. They also had the free shipping option in store

 

Oooh. Smart. Too late on the east coast to do that, but I'll see if I can run over tomorrow and do that. Can cancel my preorder if so.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Nintendo switch, special edi

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy