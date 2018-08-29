SUPER SMASH ULTIMATE SPECIAL EDITION PREORDERS UP
Posted Today, 12:30 AM
Gamestop has this up now for preorder
Please note Online only....
Super Smash ultimate special edition
https://www.gamestop...-edition/167558
Which includes that sick looking controller and steelbook
Posted Today, 12:32 AM
Posted Today, 12:43 AM
Posted Today, 12:49 AM
Posted Today, 12:56 AM
Felt dirty putting in the order. Especially for having to pay $12 for shipping on something I won't get release day...
Posted Today, 01:08 AM
Felt dirty putting in the order. Especially for having to pay $12 for shipping on something I won't get release day...
What I ended up doing was to go into the store and placed the order for in-store pick up. They also had the free shipping option in store
Posted Today, 01:12 AM
Boxart revealed
Posted Today, 01:14 AM
What I ended up doing was to go into the store and placed the order for in-store pick up. They also had the free shipping option in store
Oooh. Smart. Too late on the east coast to do that, but I'll see if I can run over tomorrow and do that. Can cancel my preorder if so.