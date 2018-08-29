Jump to content

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

CAGcast #558: The Hero We Kneed

The gang wraps up LI Retro, and talks Crazy Rich Asians, Strange Brigade, ex-Amazon Prime benefits, Onrush, Rainbow Six, Saints Row on Switch, All-Star Fruit Racing and so much more!

Lost Sphear (Switch/PS4) - 24.99 at square enix store

By EvilutionDesigns, Today, 12:29 PM

#1 EvilutionDesigns  

EvilutionDesigns

Posted Today, 12:29 PM

50% off Lost Sphear at Square Enix

https://store.na.squ...nintendo-switch

#2 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 12:39 PM

$10 shipping?!? It’s going to come in a bubble mailer...

#3 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 01:14 PM

Shipping from SE kills any sale they ever do. It’s sad because they do have the random good deal every now and then.

#4 tukai   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1144 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

tukai

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

I cant justify paying shipping at $11. Make the game $$35.99 with free shipping and its a deal. 


#5 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

I was prepared to pay $6 shipping because it’s the SE store, but I don’t think I can do $10 on a single game.

#6 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   303 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 01:41 PM

Can confirm - It comes in a bubble mailer.


#7 Soma_Cruz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1483 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Soma_Cruz

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

lol Super SAVEr is $9.99, dafuq.


#8 BrandonJF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   417 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

BrandonJF

Posted Today, 02:21 PM

I love you guys complaining about paying $35.99.  Some of us suckers paid $49.99 + shipping.  Should've sold it when there were bigger suckers on Ebay paying even more.


