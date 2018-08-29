Lost Sphear (Switch/PS4) - 24.99 at square enix store
https://store.na.squ...nintendo-switch
I cant justify paying shipping at $11. Make the game $$35.99 with free shipping and its a deal.
$10 shipping?!? It’s going to come in a bubble mailer...
Can confirm - It comes in a bubble mailer.
lol Super SAVEr is $9.99, dafuq.
I love you guys complaining about paying $35.99. Some of us suckers paid $49.99 + shipping. Should've sold it when there were bigger suckers on Ebay paying even more.