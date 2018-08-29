Destiny 2 $0.00 on PS4

https://store.playst...ESTINYTHEGAME02
Just about the price I'd pay
its just a free weekend
"This price is only available from 8/29/2018 11:00 am to 10/2/2018 11:00 am"
Posted Today, 06:30 PM
Posted Today, 06:31 PM
freeshipping?
Posted Today, 06:34 PM
Posted Today, 06:35 PM
Its the ps plus game for September
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
its just a free weekend
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
Exactly how much it's worth.
(from a salty day one player who has also played with the new updates, none of which has changed my mind)
Posted Today, 06:41 PM
Once Forsaken is due, which is next week, the base game becomes next to worthless. They did the same with the original when Taken King came out.
Posted Today, 06:42 PM
Can't wait for the Battle Royale mode!
Posted Today, 06:45 PM
Activision kills the deal