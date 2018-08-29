Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

The gang talks Xbox All Access, PS4 500M Limited Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, fake games, Starflight 3, new movies, re-releases, Wombat does math and farm work, and so much more!

Destiny 2 $0.00 on PS4

By freeshipping, Today, 06:30 PM

#1 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

https://store.playst...ESTINYTHEGAME02

 

Just about the price I'd pay

 

 

 

its just a free weekend

 

"This price is only available from 8/29/2018 11:00 am to 10/2/2018 11:00 am"


#2 TooPoor   ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary!   11535 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 06:31 PM

freeshipping?


#3 ShadowAssassin   #TTP CAGiversary!   4136 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

Bungie paying me to play it is my price point for this one.

#4 jedex   Elite Chemist CAGiversary!   797 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

jedex

Posted Today, 06:35 PM

https://store.playst...ESTINYTHEGAME02

Its the ps plus game for September

Sent from my SM-N950U using Tapatalk

#5 exoudeous   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

exoudeous

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

its just a free weekend


#6 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

Exactly how much it's worth.

 

(from a salty day one player who has also played with the new updates, none of which has changed my mind)


#7 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1323 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 06:41 PM

Once Forsaken is due, which is next week, the base game becomes next to worthless.  They did the same with the original when Taken King came out.


#8 WNYX585AM   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3251 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Can't wait for the Battle Royale mode!


#9 shosaisyu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   134 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Activision kills the deal


