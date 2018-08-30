L.A. Noire (Switch) - $19.99 at Target and Gamestop

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

This is normally $29.99 but both Target and Gamestop have it on sale currently. I did a local search and only a couple local Targets still had it nearby, so I just did an order with free shipping and saved 5% (with Redcard).

Target:

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-52966060

Gamestop:

https://www.gamestop...la-noire/153226

Amazon appears to be sold out so they will not be matching unless they get more in (though third parties on Amazon have it for a little more).

Best Buy is still $29.99 but it may eventually go on sale there too.

Target still has the PS4 and XB1 versions at $29.99 but Gamestop does have those versions on sale for $19.99 as well.