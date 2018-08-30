Jump to content

L.A. Noire (Switch) - $19.99 at Target and Gamestop

By Josef, Today, 03:18 PM

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:18 PM

This is normally $29.99 but both Target and Gamestop have it on sale currently.  I did a local search and only a couple local Targets still had it nearby, so I just did an order with free shipping and saved 5% (with Redcard).

 

Target:

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-52966060

 

Gamestop:

https://www.gamestop...la-noire/153226

 

Amazon appears to be sold out so they will not be matching unless they get more in (though third parties on Amazon have it for a little more).

 

Best Buy is still $29.99 but it may eventually go on sale there too.

 

Target still has the PS4 and XB1 versions at $29.99 but Gamestop does have those versions on sale for $19.99 as well.

 

 

 


bluenoodledeluxe  

bluenoodledeluxe

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Thanks. Just put it on hold at GameStop for switch and I'll pickup tonight. Been waiting for the switch version to go down in price

Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Today, 04:51 PM

Picked up a copy at GS yesterday. Glad I didn't buy the $25 digital (eShop) deal early this week.

intent  

intent

Posted Today, 04:54 PM

Looking at you Best Buy.

Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

I wish gamestop would drop their pre-owned price to lower than their new price. Ton of used copies around me


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

I want this, but know it will go straight to my backlog. Hoping for Best Buy to match this so that I can use GCU. I need to be a true CAG on this one and wait for an opportunity to save $4-$5!


