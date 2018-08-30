Jump to content

Best Buy Steelbooks 4.99$

By Formula65, Today, 06:56 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

For anyone that likes them steelbooks, found these in store

Prey 4.99$

Need for speed payback 4.99$

Mass effect andromeda 4.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5757702

Fifa 18 4.99$
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6115616



FAD6B1C3-EA73-49B0-B84F-17ADC217B8A1.jpeg

#2 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1107 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 07:04 PM

Prey steelbook looks like it was bitten unless that's the look/bad angle. I think I'll bite the mass effect steelbook for the memories.
Do you skip leg day?

#3 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 07:06 PM

Prey steelbook looks like it was bitten unless that's the look/bad angle. I think I'll bite the mass effect steelbook for the memories.
Do you skip leg day?



Everyday.

#4 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

Man I cant even find that NFS Steelbook on the website to check if its anywhere near me. Were there anymore near you?

#5 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Today, 08:32 PM

I got excited thinking these came with the games lol.  


