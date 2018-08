Posted Today, 01:39 PM

Amazon currently has Steamworld Dig 2 (PS4) for $12.68. Price has been fluctuating for the last few weeks but is currently in a downward trend.

It's kind of a no-brainer at that price because its a physical disc that you can resell if need be, and its much cheaper than the regular $19.99 PSN price.

Metacritic score is also excellent at 85 currently.

Switch version is a bit more at $26.19:

