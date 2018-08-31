On the main page its advertised as 10.49 but when I click the link its 13.99. Is it just me or is 10.49 a mistake?
Okami HD. 10.49 or 13.99?
By jugheadz, Today, 07:50 PM
#1
Posted Today, 07:50 PM
#2
Posted Today, 07:54 PM
$10.49 is the price if you pay for PSN. $13.99 if you don't
#3
Posted Today, 08:22 PM
I see it as 13.99 with PSN discount.