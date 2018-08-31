Jump to content

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

The gang talks Xbox All Access, PS4 500M Limited Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, fake games, Starflight 3, new movies, re-releases, Wombat does math and farm work, and so much more!

Okami HD. 10.49 or 13.99?

By jugheadz, Today, 07:50 PM

jugheadz  

jugheadz

Posted Today, 07:50 PM

On the main page its advertised as 10.49 but when I click the link its 13.99. Is it just me or is 10.49 a mistake?

Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

On the main page its advertised as 10.49 but when I click the link its 13.99. Is it just me or is 10.49 a mistake

$10.49 is the price if you pay for PSN. $13.99 if you don't


jugheadz  

jugheadz

Posted Today, 08:22 PM

I see it as 13.99 with PSN discount.
