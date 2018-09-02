Fry's Ads 9/2-8

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner: Mars (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Vampyr
$49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
DragonQuest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Edition of Light (Avail. Tue.)
$59.99
Spider-Man (Avail. Fri.)
$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99
Gold Wireless Headset
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Gaems Vanguard
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console: Spider-Man Limited Edition w/ Spider-Man (Avail. Fri.)
Switch
$14.99
Emio Charge Dock
$19.99
Emio Travel Kit
$22.99
Puyo Puyo Tetris
$28.99
Sonic Forces
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
$37.99
Emio Switch Pad
$59.99
Octopath Traveler
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con
XBox One
$9.99
Nyko SpeakerCom
$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$17.99
Disneyland Adventures
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
$24.99 (valid thru Tue.) (8/27)
Grand Theft Auto V[/COLOR]
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Vampyr
$69.99
Sports White Special Edition Wireless Controller
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $309.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V
$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349
Gaems Vanguard
$499.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $519.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
QFX 2.4GHz Wireless Game Controller
$29.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Enhance Scoria Gaming Headset
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse
Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
Roccat Tyon Laser Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Roccat Nyth Modular MMO Gaming Mouse
$89.99
Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $329.99
Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless+Lossless Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
MSi Ms. Pacman TV Arcade System
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Go-Tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen
$179
Nvidia Shield TV Console
Blu-Ray
$1.99
Billy Bathgate/Blaze
Ernest Goes to Jail
The Grand Duel/Keoma
Gridiron Gang
The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge
The Messengers/Freedomland
Old Gringo
One Good Cop/A Stranger Among Us
The Replacement Killers/Truth or Consequences, N.M.
The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors
The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 1
The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 2
Vertical Limit/Stealth
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
You Got Served/Gridiron Gang/Stomp the Yard
$2.99
Baby Mama
City Slickers
The Heat
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Pink Panther (2006)
Sex Tape
Teen Wolf
This Means War
$14.99
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Mobile Suit Gundam 00: A Wakening of the Trailblazer (Avail. Tue.)
$29.99
Avengers: Infinity War (4K+Blu)
Black Panther (4K+Blu)
$34.99
Mobile Suit Gundam 00: OVA Collection (Avail. Tue.)
$39.99
Bungo Stray Dogs: Season 2 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Predator: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
$54.99
Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection (4K+Blu)
$139.99
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (4K+Blu)
DVD
$14.99
Animaniacs: Volume 2
Animaniacs: Volume 3
Pinky and the Brain: Volume 2
Pinky and the Brain: Volume 3
