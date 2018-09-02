Fry's Ads 9/2-8

Posted Today, 08:07 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner: Mars (PSVR) (Avail. Tue.)



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Vampyr



$49.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

DragonQuest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Edition of Light (Avail. Tue.)



$59.99

Spider-Man (Avail. Fri.)



$79.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $99.99

Gold Wireless Headset



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349

Gaems Vanguard



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console: Spider-Man Limited Edition w/ Spider-Man (Avail. Fri.)



Switch



$14.99

Emio Charge Dock



$19.99

Emio Travel Kit



$22.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris



$28.99

Sonic Forces



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset



$37.99

Emio Switch Pad



$59.99

Octopath Traveler



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con



XBox One



$9.99

Nyko SpeakerCom



$12.99

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition



$17.99

Disneyland Adventures

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection



$24.99 (valid thru Tue.) (8/27)

Grand Theft Auto V[/COLOR]



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Vampyr



$69.99

Sports White Special Edition Wireless Controller



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $309.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle, Grand Theft Auto V



$319 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $349

Gaems Vanguard



$499.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $519.99

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



PC



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

QFX 2.4GHz Wireless Game Controller



$29.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Enhance Scoria Gaming Headset

Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard

Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard



$59.99

Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset

Roccat Tyon Laser Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Roccat Nyth Modular MMO Gaming Mouse



$89.99

Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Corsair K70 Lux Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $329.99

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless+Lossless Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

MSi Ms. Pacman TV Arcade System



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Atari Flashback Portable Game Player



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Go-Tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen



$179

Nvidia Shield TV Console



Blu-Ray



$1.99

Billy Bathgate/Blaze

Ernest Goes to Jail

The Grand Duel/Keoma

Gridiron Gang

The Last Gun/4 Dollars of Revenge

The Messengers/Freedomland

Old Gringo

One Good Cop/A Stranger Among Us

The Replacement Killers/Truth or Consequences, N.M.

The Squid and the Whale/Running With Scissors

The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 1

The Three Stooges Triple Feature: Volume 2

Vertical Limit/Stealth

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

You Got Served/Gridiron Gang/Stomp the Yard



$2.99

Baby Mama

City Slickers

The Heat

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Pink Panther (2006)

Sex Tape

Teen Wolf

This Means War



$14.99

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Mobile Suit Gundam 00: A Wakening of the Trailblazer (Avail. Tue.)



$29.99

Avengers: Infinity War (4K+Blu)

Black Panther (4K+Blu)



$34.99

Mobile Suit Gundam 00: OVA Collection (Avail. Tue.)



$39.99

Bungo Stray Dogs: Season 2 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)

Predator: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)



$54.99

Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection (4K+Blu)



$139.99

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection (4K+Blu)



DVD



$14.99

Animaniacs: Volume 2

Animaniacs: Volume 3

Pinky and the Brain: Volume 2

Pinky and the Brain: Volume 3

