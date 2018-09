Posted Today, 01:02 PM

This is the cheapest the Switch (and I think) the XBox One versions have been. The PS4 version was just $19.99 the other day as the DOTD.

Switch:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6219578

PS4:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6252374

XB1:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6219579

If you can wait a few months, it will probably be a Black Friday sub-$20 title. If you want it now though this is a decent price, especially if you still have GCU.