Qvc 2018 LG Oled TV Special

By gepet0, Yesterday, 05:35 PM

#1 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1281 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 05:35 PM

The battle rages on in the debate between between Lcd and Oled. Oled is not for everyone do your homework.  You have to be responsible.  

 

 Qvc has both the 55 inch 1299.00 and the 65 2099.00  on sale today for hundreds less than the competition.  and there 4 year warranty price is not bad. 

Disclaimer I never bought anything from QVC but that price combined with warranty and pay options may be the thing some people need.  it is the 2018 model with thinQ.   

 

What ever the case on  9 /4 11:59 pt the price goes back up.

 

Got to QVC .com and Click on today's special value

 

 

The people on slick deals say if you use cashback apps you can get money back.  The ibotta cash back app is 7.5 percent.  

 

 

 

https://www.qvc.com/...TSV_OTO_INSTOCK


#2 DickDangus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1006 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

DickDangus

Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM

Outside of building my own PC, buying an LG OLED in 2016 is probably the best decision I’ve ever made in terms of technology/entertainment. Still happy with my 65B6 but I’d be tempted to upgrade to a C8 for the right price.

#3 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1281 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM

Outside of building my own PC, buying an LG OLED in 2016 is probably the best decision I’ve ever made in terms of technology/entertainment. Still happy with my 65B6 but I’d be tempted to upgrade to a C8 for the right price.

Walmart was getting rid of the refurb b7 models this week 1149 for the 55 inch and like 1600 for the 65 in and walmart's warranty was dirt cheap.  

I walked into best buy today and the 55 inch same model was 2100 most have the 55 inch for 1999.00.  but 5 year warranty was over 400

 

QVC warranty on the 55 is 149.00 and 224.00 for 4 year.  I could have swore it was lower this morning.   

 

 

Glad to hear you had a nice experience with the b6  model.  Anything you didn't like about it?


#4 FoxAssGamer   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20356 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Yesterday, 06:00 PM

You need a better sales pitch.  How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV?  $5000?  $4000? $3000?  How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!

 

Also, what's with the warranty?  I thought those were scams in general.  Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs?  Will they rust up on you?  


#5 DickDangus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1006 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

DickDangus

Posted Yesterday, 06:07 PM

You need a better sales pitch.  How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV?  $5000?  $4000? $3000?  How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!

 

Also, what's with the warranty?  I thought those were scams in general.  Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs?  Will they rust up on you?  

I paid mine off by avoiding Taco Bell for 6 months. Not only did I save enough money to buy a $2000 TV, but I can finally walk from the couch to the refrigerator without losing my breath.


#6 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1281 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

You need a better sales pitch.  How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV?  $5000?  $4000? $3000?  How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!

 

Also, what's with the warranty?  I thought those were scams in general.  Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs?  Will they rust up on you?  

LOL   I buy warranties on expensive purchases.  I had a Samsung tv go bad with 1 month left on a 5 year plan and a Vizio acting up 18 months in. Companies stop giving out multi year warranties Now it is like 1 year.   Nothing worse than something going bad the 13th month. Costco and BJ's  double up the warranties on their equipment. 


#7 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

You need a better sales pitch.  How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV?  $5000?  $4000? $3000?  How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!

 

Also, what's with the warranty?  I thought those were scams in general.  Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs?  Will they rust up on you?  

OLED TVs are far more likely to have burn in problems than any other TV you can buy right now and they 100% aren't covered by LG under any circumstances (it's always your fault).  Best buy's warranty covers burn in, no questions asked.  You are particularly at risk if you:

A.) Play the same video game for a lot of time (maybe you play a lot of COD, or Destiny, or w/e). 

B.) Watch a whole lot of news channels and rarely give the TV a break (the CNN logo or w/e will get baked into your TV).

 

Under normal uses (i.e. you don't have an addiction to a specific form of media), it will be totally fine unless something is defective.

https://www.rtings.c...ed-burn-in-test

 

Want to add that a lot of people try to pretend burn in isn't a problem at all on OLED.  I think they're just trying to justify their very expensive purchase as being totally perfect.  There are way too many personal accounts online to make it out to be a non-issue.  I'd also like to add that I own an OLED TV as well, and the only warranty I've ever purchased on a product is on this TV.  Have had no issues with my use case of netflix and video games and it's the best TV I've ever owned by a long shot.  If I wasn't a gamer and just watched movies and TV series, I wouldn't have bothered with the warranty, but there is a risk of a game HUD burning in.


#8 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Yesterday, 07:29 PM

OLED TVs are far more likely to have burn in problems than any other TV you can buy right now and they 100% aren't covered by LG under any circumstances (it's always your fault).  Best buy's warranty covers burn in, no questions asked.  You are particularly at risk if you:

A.) Play the same video game for a lot of time (maybe you play a lot of COD, or Destiny, or w/e). 

B.) Watch a whole lot of news channels and rarely give the TV a break (the CNN logo or w/e will get baked into your TV).

 

Under normal uses (i.e. you don't have an addiction to a specific form of media), it will be totally fine unless something is defective.

https://www.rtings.c...ed-burn-in-test

BUT... isn't basically everyone on cheapgamer addicted to video games?


#9 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

BUT... isn't basically everyone on cheapgamer addicted to video games?

Addicted to A (one) video game.  The problem is having the same content going all the time.  For a game, you are at risk of the HUD burning in.  To be clear, it takes a very, VERY long time for it to happen...unless something is defective, in which case LG will still tell you it's your fault.


#10 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1064 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

BUT... isn't basically everyone on cheapgamer addicted to video games?

I think more people here are addicted to buying games than actually playing them. Backlog is just a way to describe a bunch of games you don't really want to play lol.


#11 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1281 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM

I'd also like to add that I own an OLED TV as well, and the only warranty I've ever purchased on a product is on this TV.  Have had no issues with my use case of netflix and video games and it's the best TV I've ever owned by a long shot.  If I wasn't a gamer and just watched movies and TV series, I wouldn't have bothered with the warranty, but there is a risk of a game HUD burning in.

With Oled you have to be responsible.  On the warranty, years ago the manufacturing quality was much better.  So people would tend to feel

like they are getting ripped off with the extended warranty and in some cases they were. My JVC I art crt is going fine 13 years in.

  With this new technology and the cost associated with it, I need better assurance.  I something breaks 14 months in it is too costly to fix. 

a few years back the manufacturers all got together things changed Whirlpool, Frigidaire all of sudden went from 3 or more years to like 1. 

 

extended warranties hurt at the purchase point but if you need it.   On another note with technology changing as fast as it does one may not need 5 but I need at least 3 LOL. 

 

Buying a TV is tough.  A couple years ago Samsung had a ks8000 that TV was a beast still IMo holds it own.  With the Qled now they look nice but something about the ks8000.  


#12 inky1600   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1562 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

inky1600

Posted Yesterday, 08:45 PM

I stopped paying attention to "watch out for burn in" years ago. Everyone told me that when I was buying my 60 inch Panasonic plasma years ago. Never happened and I love it. No problems.

In the bedroom I bought an LG OLED 55 inch B6 last year on ebay new. Soon got a barely visible vertical line on the screen. Now what? Wasn't an authorized seller so I'm stuck with it. Wish I bought from a real retailer like best buy. Would've bought the warranty for sure. Luckily you have to be within 2 feet to see it. As for burn in, nope. I've left a game paused on it for over a hour no problem

#13 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

I stopped paying attention to "watch out for burn in" years ago. Everyone told me that when I was buying my 60 inch Panasonic plasma years ago. Never happened and I love it. No problems.

In the bedroom I bought an LG OLED 55 inch B6 last year on ebay new. Soon got a barely visible vertical line on the screen. Now what? Wasn't an authorized seller so I'm stuck with it. Wish I bought from a real retailer like best buy. Would've bought the warranty for sure. Luckily you have to be within 2 feet to see it. As for burn in, nope. I've left a game paused on it for over a hour no problem

With OLED, burn in is a misnomer, but is still representative of what it looks like.  OLED "burn in" is uneven ware on the pixels.  OLED burn in isn't necessarily caused by one image being on the screen for a long, consecutive period of time, but by a certain piece of content being used primarily.  OLEDs have built in technology to combat this problem and provide more even ware across the TV (the "pixel refresher" that runs automatically when you turn off the TV, as well as the pixel shift option), but if you constantly throw the same content at the TV, you'll eventually have "burn in".  Just check out that real-life burn in test I linked in my first post.


#14 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

I too have an OLED, and I'm pretty up to date over at various OLED tv forums. As far as burn in goes, something important to keep in mind is that the 6 series (B6, C6, E6, etc) were very prone to burn in, and are the source of probably 80-90% of the OLED burn in complaints that you see. Things were much improved in the 7 series, which is what I own, and what is being tested in the shared link. And it's probably safe to say that the 8 series, which is what is on sale here, are even more improved than that.

So I wouldn't worry too much about burning in an 8 series, unless you watch news channels most of the day. But the thing to avoid most is RED. Followed by yellow. But especially red, anything static for long periods is a risk.


#15 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   877 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 11:14 PM

Wasn’t this supposed to be on sale through the 4th ?
