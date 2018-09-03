Qvc 2018 LG Oled TV Special

You need a better sales pitch. How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV? $5000? $4000? $3000? How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!
Also, what's with the warranty? I thought those were scams in general. Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs? Will they rust up on you?
OLED TVs are far more likely to have burn in problems than any other TV you can buy right now and they 100% aren't covered by LG under any circumstances (it's always your fault). Best buy's warranty covers burn in, no questions asked. You are particularly at risk if you:
A.) Play the same video game for a lot of time (maybe you play a lot of COD, or Destiny, or w/e).
B.) Watch a whole lot of news channels and rarely give the TV a break (the CNN logo or w/e will get baked into your TV).
Under normal uses (i.e. you don't have an addiction to a specific form of media), it will be totally fine unless something is defective.
https://www.rtings.c...ed-burn-in-test
Want to add that a lot of people try to pretend burn in isn't a problem at all on OLED. I think they're just trying to justify their very expensive purchase as being totally perfect. There are way too many personal accounts online to make it out to be a non-issue. I'd also like to add that I own an OLED TV as well, and the only warranty I've ever purchased on a product is on this TV. Have had no issues with my use case of netflix and video games and it's the best TV I've ever owned by a long shot. If I wasn't a gamer and just watched movies and TV series, I wouldn't have bothered with the warranty, but there is a risk of a game HUD burning in.