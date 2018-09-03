Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

The gang talks Xbox All Access, PS4 500M Limited Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, fake games, Starflight 3, new movies, re-releases, Wombat does math and farm work, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Today Only Qvc 2018 LG Oled TV Special

By gepet0, Today, 05:35 PM

#1 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1280 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

The battle rages on in the debate between between Lcd and Oled. Oled is not for everyone do your homework.  You have to be responsible.  

 

 Qvc has both the 55 inch 1299.00 and the 65 2099.00  on sale today for hundreds less than the competition.  and there 4 year warranty price is not bad. 

Disclaimer I never bought anything from QVC but that price combined with warranty and pay options may be the thing some people need.  it is the 2018 model with think IQ.   

 

What ever the case at 12:01 am the price goes back up.

 

Got to QVC .com and Click on today's special value

 

 

 

https://www.qvc.com/...TSV_OTO_INSTOCK


#2 DickDangus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1006 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

DickDangus

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

Outside of building my own PC, buying an LG OLED in 2016 is probably the best decision I’ve ever made in terms of technology/entertainment. Still happy with my 65B6 but I’d be tempted to upgrade to a C8 for the right price.

#3 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1280 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Today, 05:52 PM

Outside of building my own PC, buying an LG OLED in 2016 is probably the best decision I’ve ever made in terms of technology/entertainment. Still happy with my 65B6 but I’d be tempted to upgrade to a C8 for the right price.

Walmart was getting rid of the refurb b7 models this week 1149 for the 55 inch and like 1600 for the 65 in and walmart's warranty was dirt cheap.  

I walked into best buy today and the 55 inch same model was 2100 most have the 55 inch for 1999.00.  but 5 year warranty was over 400

 

QVC warranty on the 55 is 149.00 and 224.00 for 4 year.  I could have swore it was lower this morning.   

 

 

Glad to hear you had a nice experience with the b6  model.  Anything you didn't like about it?


#4 FoxAssGamer   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20355 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

You need a better sales pitch.  How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV?  $5000?  $4000? $3000?  How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!

 

Also, what's with the warranty?  I thought those were scams in general.  Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs?  Will they rust up on you?  


#5 DickDangus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1006 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

DickDangus

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

You need a better sales pitch.  How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV?  $5000?  $4000? $3000?  How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!

 

Also, what's with the warranty?  I thought those were scams in general.  Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs?  Will they rust up on you?  

I paid mine off by avoiding Taco Bell for 6 months. Not only did I save enough money to buy a $2000 TV, but I can finally walk from the couch to the refrigerator without losing my breath.


#6 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1280 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Today, 06:08 PM

You need a better sales pitch.  How much you expect to pay for a 65 inch TV?  $5000?  $4000? $3000?  How about 6 easy payments of only $999.99!

 

Also, what's with the warranty?  I thought those were scams in general.  Do you need to buy a warranty for OLEDs?  Will they rust up on you?  

LOL   I buy warranties on expensive purchases.  I had a Samsung tv go bad with 1 month left on a 5 year plan and a Vizio acting up 18 months in. Companies stop giving out multi year warranties Now it is like 1 year.   Nothing worse than something going bad the 13th month. Costco and BJ's  double up the warranties on their equipment. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy