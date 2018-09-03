Today Only Qvc 2018 LG Oled TV Special

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

The battle rages on in the debate between between Lcd and Oled. Oled is not for everyone do your homework. You have to be responsible.

Qvc has both the 55 inch 1299.00 and the 65 2099.00 on sale today for hundreds less than the competition. and there 4 year warranty price is not bad.

Disclaimer I never bought anything from QVC but that price combined with warranty and pay options may be the thing some people need. it is the 2018 model with think IQ.

What ever the case at 12:01 am the price goes back up.

Got to QVC .com and Click on today's special value

https://www.qvc.com/...TSV_OTO_INSTOCK