CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

CAGcast #559: FAKE GAMES!!!

The gang talks Xbox All Access, PS4 500M Limited Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, fake games, Starflight 3, new movies, re-releases, Wombat does math and farm work, and so much more!

* - - - - 2 votes

Destiny 2 Free @ Best Buy

By SlaughterX, Yesterday, 10:58 PM

#1 SlaughterX   Teh Killer CAGiversary!   1265 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

SlaughterX

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

I think you just have to buy an Xbox One or PS4 game over $30. Works on preorders too.

#2 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1109 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM

Change the title to reflect the prerequisite to get the game free.
Also not worth it if psplus member or in general since you need the expansions

#3 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Not really free. The base game does absolutely nothing for you. You must buy the expansions in order to really have a game worth playing.


#4 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   9655 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

Not really free. The base game does absolutely nothing for you. You must buy the expansions in order to really have a game worth playing.

For free* you can get some enjoyment out of it, but I recommend getting the expansions.

#5 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5519 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM

Not really free. The base game does absolutely nothing for you. You must buy the expansions in order to really have a game worth playing.

Fake news


#6 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Today, 12:36 AM

Thanks. Already in the sticky ad though.
