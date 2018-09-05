Destiny 2 Free @ Best Buy
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM
Also not worth it if psplus member or in general since you need the expansions
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Not really free. The base game does absolutely nothing for you. You must buy the expansions in order to really have a game worth playing.
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM
For free* you can get some enjoyment out of it, but I recommend getting the expansions.
Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM
Fake news
Posted Today, 12:36 AM