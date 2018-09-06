Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

10 off 50 ebay.. must used credit or debit without paypal and code MONEY10 YMMV

By srac84, Yesterday, 09:50 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

expires 9/13/2018

 

use code MONEY10 and pay with credit or debit card at checkout eg WITHOUT logging into paypal 

 

minimum purchase $50

 

edit: apparently this is for select account some ppl are getting 10 off 50 or 20 off 100....try both codes..MONEY20 or MONEY10 ..if it doesn't work that means your account wasn't selected for the deal..sorry :)


#2 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1492 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM

Sounds like the divorce with PayPal wasn't a friendly one. Then again, so few divorces are...


#3 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5956 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

Code doesn't work.

#4 Malignpariah   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   37 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Malignpariah

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Ebay website shows 20 off 100 and code MONEY20. Maybe they changed their minds?


#5 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1065 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Ebay website shows 20 off 100 and code MONEY20. Maybe they changed their minds?

All I got was a $5 off coupon.


#6 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22444 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Ebay website shows 20 off 100 and code MONEY20. Maybe they changed their minds?

Where at? Main page? 

 

That's where my offers usually are- got nothing unfortunately. 


#7 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5956 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Both codes didn't work. Where were these found?


#8 silphalion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   187 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

silphalion

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

10 off or 20 off...either way it's targeted, not universal.


#9 jrr6415sun   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2978 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 08:52 AM

The $20 off $100 coupon worked for me. My account I rarely use was targeted to use the coupon, while the account I use everyday wasn't eligible. If you go to the ebay home screen the coupon will be advertised.

Who's eligible for the Coupon?

Only invited, registered eBay users who see the Coupon in My eBay are eligible. Sorry, no forwarding—Coupon is not transferable.


How to redeem your Coupon:

  • Shop for eligible items (See below for exclusions).
  • Pay for your item by 11:59 PM Pacific Time on September 13, 2018 using a credit or debit card directly on eBay.
  • Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: MONEY20
Terms & Conditions:

This Coupon is a $20 discount off a minimum purchase of $100 valid from 8:00 AM PT on September 6, 2018 until 11:59 PM PT on September 13, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on eBay.​com. Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans, as well as items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Coupon must be used within a single transaction (and can include multiple eligible items), while supplies last. Max one-time use.
Valid only for purchases from ebay.​com. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.
To qualify for the Coupon, transaction must be paid for using a credit or debit card directly on eBay.
Coupon is subject to U.S. laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal, PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.

#10 AndrewCounty   Alligator F**khouse CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

I wish this wasn't targeted.  I've been getting some great deals this year with eBay doing 15/20% off codes.  I have a cart full of PS2 games that I'd love to pull the trigger on, but it's hard to knowing that they might do 20% off again.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy