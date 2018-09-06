Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

10 off 50 ebay.. must used credit or debit without paypal and code MONEY10

By srac84, Yesterday, 09:50 PM

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

expires 9/13/2018

 

use code MONEY10 and pay with credit or debit card at checkout eg WITHOUT logging into paypal 

 

minimum purchase $50


Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM

Sounds like the divorce with PayPal wasn't a friendly one. Then again, so few divorces are...


Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

Code doesn't work.

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Ebay website shows 20 off 100 and code MONEY20. Maybe they changed their minds?


Posted Today, 12:56 AM

All I got was a $5 off coupon.


Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Where at? Main page? 

 

That's where my offers usually are- got nothing unfortunately. 


Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Both codes didn't work. Where were these found?


Posted Today, 01:16 AM

10 off or 20 off...either way it's targeted, not universal.


