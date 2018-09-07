Jump to content

- - - - -

Destiny 2 forsaken annual pass ps4

By alx024, Today, 06:54 PM

#1 alx024  

alx024

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Annual pass 34.99 at best buy digital download with destiny 2 free .

https://www.bestbuy....wE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk

#2 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3308 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

You would still have to spend $9.99 for Curse or Osiris, $9.99 for Warmind, and $39.99 for Forsaken to even use the annual pass...

#3 alx024  

alx024

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

You would still have to spend $9.99 for Curse or Osiris, $9.99 for Warmind, and $39.99 for Forsaken to even use the annual pass...

Was just going to update that , my mistake sorry

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G900A using Tapatalk

#4 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3955 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

I can’t believe forsaken doesn’t already include prior expansions...feel like the taken king did...

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

I can’t believe forsaken doesn’t already include prior expansions...feel like the taken king did...

You're right.  It did


#6 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   596 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Wait a minute... Forsaken DOES NOT include the previous DLC? Lmao. Wow. Honestly didn't know that
