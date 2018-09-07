Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Ad 9/9-9/15

By Tyrok, Today, 07:30 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1978 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: NBA 2K19 $59.99 (Available Monday night at 9pm local time)
    • Save 10% on 75,000 or more Virtual Currency with purchase of NBA 2K19
  • :xb1: :ps4: V-Rally 4 $59.99
  • :switch: Mercenaries Saga Chronicles $39.99

New Releases Available Wednesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Croft Steelbook Edition $89.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Shadow of the Tomb Raider $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: NHL 19 $59.99
  • :ps4: Black Clover: Quartet Knights $59.99
  • :switch: Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit $69.99

Everything Else:

  • Xbox One X Shadow of the Tomb Raider Bundle $499.99 (Available Friday)
  • Save $20 on 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Controllers
  • Save $10 on 12-Months of PlayStation Plus with purchase of a PlayStation 4 Console
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset $84.99 Save $15
  • Trade in FIFA 18 and get a $10 coupon toward FIFA 19 (Valid 9/2-9/30, coupon expires 10/7, https://www.bestbuy....at1534516415938)
  • Trade in NHL 18 and get a $10 coupon toward NHL 19 (Valid 9/2-9/16, coupon expires 9/23, https://www.bestbuy....at1534514710390)

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Ocean's 8 $24.99
  • Ocean's 8 4K $29.99
  • Ocean's 8 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Superfly $19.99 Save $5
  • Batman: The Killing Joke 4K $19.99 Save $5
  • Christine 4K $19.99 Save $3
  • Christine 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99
  • The Big Bang Theory: Season Eleven $32.99 Save $5

#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1332 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 07:36 PM

Thanks dude

#3 Donken   President CAGiversary!   3203 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

In for the glitches!

#4 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7978 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

So not a single game sale? Yikes
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy