Yoku’s Island Express Switch $20 ($18/16 for Pro/Elite) @ GS

By Wrectifyy, Today, 12:44 AM

#1 Wrectifyy  

Wrectifyy

Posted Today, 12:44 AM

GameStop has converted their new copies of Yoku’s Island Express for the Nintendo Switch to preowned stock, which means if you buy a used one there, you likely will receive a new copy.

Below is the link to the game, search for your area under preowned and see if a local store has a copy. It’s an excellent game for $20, or even less if you are a Pro ($18) or Elite ($16) member.

https://www.gamestop...-express/157229

Credit goes to arse_full_of_farts (great username) over at the NintendoSwitchDeals subreddit


#2 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

I got it digitally for $12 but that's a nice deal for a physical copy
