GameStop has converted their new copies of Yoku’s Island Express for the Nintendo Switch to preowned stock, which means if you buy a used one there, you likely will receive a new copy.
Below is the link to the game, search for your area under preowned and see if a local store has a copy. It’s an excellent game for $20, or even less if you are a Pro ($18) or Elite ($16) member.
https://www.gamestop...-express/157229
Credit goes to arse_full_of_farts (great username) over at the NintendoSwitchDeals subreddit
Yoku’s Island Express Switch $20 ($18/16 for Pro/Elite) @ GS
Posted Today, 12:44 AM
