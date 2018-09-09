Fry's Ads 9/9-15

Posted Today, 03:02 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$29.99

Emio Mega Man Headphones



$79.99

Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$24.99

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18



$29.99

Emio Mega Man Headphones



$34.99

Hori Fighting Commander



$54.99

Divinity II: Original Sin

Shinobi Striker



$59.99

NBA 2K19 (Avail. Tue.)

NHL '19 (Avail. Fri.)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Avail. Fri.)



$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR



Switch



$12.99

Black Snakebyte Case

Strawberry Pink Snakebyte Case



$29.99

Minecraft



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

myCharge Charging Pack



$39.99

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido



$49.99

Mario Tennis Aces



$69.99

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (might be misprint)

Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit



$79.99

Labo Variety Kit (might be misprint)



XBox One



$24.99

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18



$29.99

Emio Mega Man Headphones



$54.99

Divinity II: Original Sin

Shinobi Striker

XBox Live Gold 12 Month Membership (B&M only)



$59.99

NBA 2K19 (Avail. Tue.)

NHL '19 (Avail. Fri.)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Avail. Fri.)



$69.99

Sports White Special Edition Wireless Controller



$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$159 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179

Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$499.99

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19



PC



$9.99

Kworld S15 Gaming Earbuds

Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Emio Mega Man Headphones



$34.99

Asus Cerberus Keyboard



$39.99

Asus ROG Strix Impact Lightweight MOBA Optical Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset

Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset



$69.99

Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse

Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Gaming Mouse



$79.99

Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset



$129.99

Asus ROG Strix Flare RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX



Miscellaneous



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Atari Flashback 8 Game Player



$179

Nvidia Shield TV Console



Blu-Ray



$2.99

Bruno

Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Devil Wears Prada

Dodgeball

Dr. Dolittle

The Family

The Seven Year Itch

Visioneers



$3.99

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter 3D/Immortals 3D

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Big Momma's 3-Film Collection

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Ghost Rider

In Time/Runner Runner

Night at the Museum 1 & 2

Weekend at Bernie's



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)



$13.99

Battleship (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



less than $15

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

King Kong: Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)



$17.99

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi



$22.49

Batman: Assault on Arkham (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

Batman: The Killing Joke (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$27.95

Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu)



$39.99

Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)



DVD



Price not listed

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

