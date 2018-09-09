Fry's Ads 9/9-15

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$29.99
Emio Mega Man Headphones
$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$24.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18
$29.99
Emio Mega Man Headphones
$34.99
Hori Fighting Commander
$54.99
Divinity II: Original Sin
Shinobi Striker
$59.99
NBA 2K19 (Avail. Tue.)
NHL '19 (Avail. Fri.)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Avail. Fri.)
$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
Switch
$12.99
Black Snakebyte Case
Strawberry Pink Snakebyte Case
$29.99
Minecraft
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
myCharge Charging Pack
$39.99
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$49.99
Mario Tennis Aces
$69.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (might be misprint)
Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
$79.99
Labo Variety Kit (might be misprint)
XBox One
$24.99
NBA 2K18
WWE 2K18
$29.99
Emio Mega Man Headphones
$54.99
Divinity II: Original Sin
Shinobi Striker
XBox Live Gold 12 Month Membership (B&M only)
$59.99
NBA 2K19 (Avail. Tue.)
NHL '19 (Avail. Fri.)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Avail. Fri.)
$69.99
Sports White Special Edition Wireless Controller
$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$159 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179
Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$499.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19
PC
$9.99
Kworld S15 Gaming Earbuds
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Emio Mega Man Headphones
$34.99
Asus Cerberus Keyboard
$39.99
Asus ROG Strix Impact Lightweight MOBA Optical Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
Corsair HS60 Surround Gaming Headset
Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset
$69.99
Asus ROG Pugio Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset
$129.99
Asus ROG Strix Flare RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX
Miscellaneous
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback 8 Game Player
$179
Nvidia Shield TV Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Bruno
Date Night/Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Devil Wears Prada
Dodgeball
Dr. Dolittle
The Family
The Seven Year Itch
Visioneers
$3.99
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter 3D/Immortals 3D
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Big Momma's 3-Film Collection
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Ghost Rider
In Time/Runner Runner
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Weekend at Bernie's
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $13.99
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
$13.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
less than $15
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Edition (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
King Kong: Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
$17.99
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
$22.49
Batman: Assault on Arkham (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Batman: The Killing Joke (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$27.95
Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu)
$39.99
Deadpool: The Complete Collection (For Now) (4K+Blu)
DVD
Price not listed
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
