The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

Madden 19 $39.99 @ BB - Deal of the Day

By NeoMonk, Today, 05:10 AM

#1 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Madden 19 PS4

Madden 19 XB1

 

It's $31.99 with GCU


#2 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

That was quick.

#3 Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Still in price adjustment range with Elite+ - would make it ~$22 net if you pre-ordered :)


#4 pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

It's the #nflboycott!


#5 slickCARDS19  

slickCARDS19

Posted Today, 05:51 AM

Might have to bite on this, haven’t bought an Xbox 1 game in a while.

#6 jdawgg76  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

Tempted.  Hate I missed the trade in deal this year.  This price adjustment would have made it as good as years past.


#7 HakurenKyo06  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Just bought this digitally a few hrs ago, frustrating.

#8 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 08:49 AM

I was about to say, the hall of fame edition discounted too. I’d just wait till black friday

#9 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 10:56 AM

Still in price adjustment range with Elite+ - would make it ~$22 net if you pre-ordered :)

Less if you used the trade-up coupon, though.  Also, wouldn't you then forfeit the $10 rewards for pre-ordering?  If you lose all of that, too much hassle for $2


