Neo Geo Mini Amazon Order is Live
Awesome, thanks for the heads up!
I wasn't going to wait considering how niche the Neo Geo was back in the day. There's no telling how many of these they will make, so its better to be safe then sorry.
$109.00 and expected release is 10/15/18
Thankfully you posted the link!
I'm still not getting any results when I search Amazon by normal means.
do you have a link to pre order the controller?
Ordered one, hoping to get one at Gamestop tomorrow instead to burn some credit. Also keeping an eye out on the controllers as apparently they were stupid rare in Japan and are going for insane prices now.
Neo Geo has always been one of my favorite consoles, and I had a Pocket as a kid. Just the Metal Slugs and King of Fighters/Garou make this worth while for me. Kinda sad we didn't get Top Hunter though
I Want this, but looking at the SNK store and seeing controllers basically going for $30 each makes me hesitant especially with my backlog.
I'll be That Guy again and remind y'all that Retropie can do all of the systems you keep buying single board computers with a limited selection of preloaded roms for.
I'll be That Guy again and remind y'all that Retropie can do all of the systems you keep buying single board computers with a limited selection of preloaded roms for.
For reals, this mini better have a helluva good screen and controller for the price it's asking for.
“You should forget about using the Neo Geo Mini on your TV, however. Even if you can be bothered to track down a relatively uncommon Mini HDMI to HDMI cable, the video output and scaling looks terrible and blurry, with no option to render proper pixels like on the NES and SNES Classic Editions.
For some reason, SNK has gone with an analog stick without a gate or microswitches, meaning there’s no feedback on the direction you’re pressing. It just moves smoothly in 360 degrees like you’d expect from a modern console controller.
The final complaint I have with the Neo Geo Mini is that even though it’s a self-contained system, SNK omitted a battery so you have to play it tethered to a USB cable. It doesn’t draw a lot of power — you can run it off a portable battery pack — but that just makes the decision even weirder. Including an internal battery, even one small enough for just a couple of hours’ play time, would have made the Neo Geo Mini”
I moreso want this for the novelty/possible future rarity than actually expecting top their gameplay out of it.
Funny you say that bad reviews turned you off of buying a neo mini
https://m.youtube.co...h?v=N1vp8K-Z-jQ
This is one of the reviews that convinced me to get the neo mini. It shows the quality of the screen and what to do to optimize the video on a tv(you can switch the mode to 4:3 so that it will play on your tv in the natural video but with black bars on the right and left of the screen. It’s that simple. The reviewers sometimes mention that it plays even better on the 3 and a half inch screen, I’m used to playing my games on a switch, so that is no problem.
For potable power, you can use a phone charger power add bank, and it will be more portable . I think the decision to not include a controller or 2 is odd but it’s fucking fantastic that we are getting a quality first party machine from snk, as opposed to home brew or raspberry pi
