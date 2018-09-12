Gamestop B&M: Epic Quest Beta

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

Saw this at my local Gamestop. This might not be going on at all GS stores. I was told it's a beta promotion going on in select GS B&M areas.

http://www.gamestop.com/powerupmission

Basically you get a card at GS and register the code at powerupbonus.com.

Each time you complete one of the 4 missions, you get a reward. If you complete all 4 missions by Nov. 18, you get a $65 rewards coupon.

The missions are:

1. Trade in 4 games valued $10, must have $2.99+ base TIV each (get $10 off one preowned game coupon)

2. Buy 3 preowned games valued $14.99 total, must be $4.99+ each (get $10 off one preowned game coupon)

3. Buy $40 in collectibles, can be completed in multiple transactions (get $10 off one preowned game coupon)

4. Redeem points in the rewards center (get 5,000 rewards points)

A $65 Rewards Cash coupon will be delivered to your PowerUp Account Active Offers within 48-72 hours after all 4 missions have been completed.