Gamestop B&M: Epic Quest Beta

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

By PimpBot2000, Today, 07:21 AM

PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted Today, 07:21 AM

Saw this at my local Gamestop. This might not be going on at all GS stores. I was told it's a beta promotion going on in select GS B&M areas.

 

http://www.gamestop.com/powerupmission

 

Basically you get a card at GS and register the code at powerupbonus.com.

 

Each time you complete one of the 4 missions, you get a reward. If you complete all 4 missions by Nov. 18, you get a $65 rewards coupon.

 

The missions are:

 

1. Trade in 4 games valued $10, must have $2.99+ base TIV each (get $10 off one preowned game coupon)

2. Buy 3 preowned games valued $14.99 total, must be $4.99+ each (get $10 off one preowned game coupon)

3. Buy $40 in collectibles, can be completed in multiple transactions (get $10 off one preowned game coupon)

4. Redeem points in the rewards center (get 5,000 rewards points)

 

A $65 Rewards Cash coupon will be delivered to your PowerUp Account Active Offers within 48-72 hours after all 4 missions have been completed.

 

IMG_7247.JPG

 

gs18b.JPG

 


jvang117  

jvang117

Posted Today, 07:24 AM

Which state are you in?

vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 07:29 AM

$40 in collectables kinda sux, if only we could trade those back too.

PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

Which state are you in?

AZ. I might be wrong but I think anyone can participate. The GS manager told me that the missions can be done at any GS store. It's just that the code to register is only given out at the participating stores.


Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 09:54 AM

I was all in until the collectibles part. Don’t want to waste money on that crap.

Prison Mike  

Prison Mike

Posted Today, 10:20 AM

Nice. Just need someone in a participating area to grab a bunch of cards and share the codes! Any takers? Looking for one myself

PimpLimp  

PimpLimp

Posted Today, 10:35 AM

Assuming it applies towards clearance items, you could easily hit $40 in collectibles for stocking stuffers/holiday gifts. Not nearly as bad as some of you are making it out to be. 


