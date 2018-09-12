Jump to content

The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

Sunset Overdrive $2.99 + Free shipping @ Microsoft Store

By Captain N The Game Master, Today, 09:46 PM

Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Today, 09:46 PM

Great game and only $2.99 with free shipping at Microsoft store.

Credits to Slickdeals

MPoWeRM3

Posted Today, 10:27 PM  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Today, 10:27 PM

A real exclusive, someone that will not happen again on the platform. Already got it free with Gold long ago but picked up a physical copy at this price since I like it enough.


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 10:31 PM

This game was fucking awesome and everyone should play it at least once. Especially at this price

SephirothWF

Posted Today, 11:14 PM  

SephirothWF

Posted Today, 11:14 PM

Thanks OP. Grabbed 1
