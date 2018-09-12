Great game and only $2.99 with free shipping at Microsoft store.
Credits to Slickdeals
Sunset Overdrive $2.99 + Free shipping @ Microsoft Store
By Captain N The Game Master, Today, 09:46 PM
#1
Posted Today, 09:46 PM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1852 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:27 PM
A real exclusive, someone that will not happen again on the platform. Already got it free with Gold long ago but picked up a physical copy at this price since I like it enough.
#3
Posted Today, 10:31 PM
This game was fucking awesome and everyone should play it at least once. Especially at this price
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 487 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:14 PM
Thanks OP. Grabbed 1