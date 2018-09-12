Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Battlefield 1 $5.19 on PSN with free Premium Pass

By freeshipping, Today, 10:41 PM

#1 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Today, 10:41 PM

Battlefield 1

https://store.playst...ATTLEFIELD01000

 

Premium Pass

https://store.playst...REMIUM000000000

 

Contains four themed expansion packs with new multiplayer maps, new unlockable weapons, new Operations and more.
• Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass: The hardened veterans of the French army make a stand in a brutal defense of their homeland.
• Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar: Enter the biggest front of World War I with the Russian army.
• Battlefield 1 Turning Tides: Participate in the amphibious battles of World War I.
• Battlefield 1 Apocalypse: Go over the top in the most brutal battles of the cataclysmic Great War.

Also includes:
• 14 Battlefield 1 Superior Battlepacks.
• And more.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy