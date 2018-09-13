Jump to content

CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

CAGcast #560: Wombat and his Amazing Friends

The gang talks Spider-Man, retiring game review scores, Warhammer Vermintide II, Zen Pinball news, Strange Brigade, and so much more!

Review: 7 Days to Die

By ophelia666, Today, 07:50 AM

#1 ophelia666  

ophelia666

Posted Today, 07:50 AM

This game is a great game and has come a long way. It is a game funded by kickstarter.

 

This is a survival horror open world sandbox game with hunger, thirst, endurance, health and temperature, you can get skill points to invest in extra allowances or increase the limits of existing skills. In this game, each server has its own role, so players can't take things from one server to another.

 

At the beginning of the game, you are naked, but rest assured that there will be basic underwear. You start playing in a simple way, you are playing grass, small shrubs or trees to collect basic survival resources, you can make simple stone axe and some other simple tools to start the game life. Over time, you make armor from the plant fibers of the grass and make bows for long-range operations. In the city, you often encounter zombies, all zombies, walking during the day, running at night. By default, the morning time varies from server to server, but it is usually from 4 am to 9:59 in the morning and 10 am. 3:59 is the evening. The difficulty and maximum zombies at any given time are adjustable, every 7 days.

 

On the graphics, this game is now very visually appealing and beautiful.


#2 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3325 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted Today, 07:50 AM

Lmfao, nani?!

#3 Ratmonkey  

Ratmonkey

Posted Today, 07:52 AM

Huh%3F.gif

#4 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   45 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 08:03 AM

Does GCU stack with this?

#5 The Dead Texan   Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary!   3708 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

The Dead Texan

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

Does it make you feel like Spiderman, though?


#6 nddave   CAG4LIFE CAGiversary!   1049 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

nddave

Posted Today, 08:17 AM

Shipping kills it.


#7 sodapopinski   CAGin' Since '06 CAGiversary!   212 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

sodapopinski

Posted Today, 08:20 AM

After reading this review, I'm using my B2G1 free coupon at Gamestop on 3 copies. Thanks OP.

#8 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3533 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

Now review job listings at Indeed so you have something better to do with your life than write shitty reviews.

#9 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 09:47 AM

This is the deals section, not the review section
