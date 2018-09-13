Review: 7 Days to Die

Posted Today, 07:50 AM

This game is a great game and has come a long way. It is a game funded by kickstarter.

This is a survival horror open world sandbox game with hunger, thirst, endurance, health and temperature, you can get skill points to invest in extra allowances or increase the limits of existing skills. In this game, each server has its own role, so players can't take things from one server to another.

At the beginning of the game, you are naked, but rest assured that there will be basic underwear. You start playing in a simple way, you are playing grass, small shrubs or trees to collect basic survival resources, you can make simple stone axe and some other simple tools to start the game life. Over time, you make armor from the plant fibers of the grass and make bows for long-range operations. In the city, you often encounter zombies, all zombies, walking during the day, running at night. By default, the morning time varies from server to server, but it is usually from 4 am to 9:59 in the morning and 10 am. 3:59 is the evening. The difficulty and maximum zombies at any given time are adjustable, every 7 days.

On the graphics, this game is now very visually appealing and beautiful.