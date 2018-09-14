Jump to content

CAGcast #561: SNIKT! SNIKT!

CAGcast #561: SNIKT! SNIKT!

The gang discuss Spider-Man PS4, NBA 2k19, Apple news, using an Xbox One controller on PS4, and so much more!

Smash limited switch console best buy link

By R_Fated_Circle, Today, 03:51 AM

R_Fated_Circle  

R_Fated_Circle

Posted Today, 03:51 AM

I was able to order from best buy a few mins ago but as of this post the page looks to be down in any case here is the link

Edit: looks to be back up

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6298424

ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

It's up. Not interested tho. I'll get the eventual Zelda themed one.

R_Fated_Circle  

R_Fated_Circle

Posted Today, 04:07 AM

It's up. Not interested tho. I'll get the eventual Zelda themed one.


I don't blame you although I don't see a Zelda special edition coming for a long time. If anything they would have done it with breath of the wild which has come and passed

srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 04:12 AM

I don't blame you although I don't see a Zelda special edition coming for a long time. If anything they would have done it with breath of the wild which has come and passed

They’ll do one for Skyward Sword HD.
