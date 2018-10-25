Best Buy: ZELDA: Breath Of The Wild WII U $38.99 Clearance $31.19 GCU

Posted 26 October 2018 - 12:19 PM

This game runs like complete ass in several sections on the Wii u. I actually waited to buy a switch and just got this for Wii u when it came out. I was happy at first, as the first few hours seem fine. Once I experienced frame rate dips in the teens more frequently though,especially in heavily wooded areas, I got curious and bought a switch along with Zelda. What a huge difference! I thought there would be some gamepad features exclusive to this version as well, like integration similar to Wind Waker remaster. But alas, nothing. There is literally every reason to purchase this on the switch. And if you don't have a switch yet it is worth it for the experience it provides for this title alone!

Well, to be honest, on release the Switch version had some framerate drops in areas as well - notably in heavy grassy areas under certain circumstances. They patched it in fairly quick order, but as usual Nintendo did not go into details about what they changed, just that it had "performance improvements". It was rumored to be related to the fact this was originally developed for the WiiU, so I don't know if that meant the problems were even fixable on the WiiU or if it ever got a similar patch.

Unlike normal games which might lose a frame or two here and there, it seems Zelda was designed to flat drop to 20 FPS (probably to maintain a consistent refresh multiple of 60, which often seems smoother in gameplay than uneven dips) if it could not maintain 30 FPS making the drops more obvious. It isn't a slideshow (LOL, I grew up with Starfox and Panzer Dragoon), but in this day of frequent 60 FPS games and pretty much everything else being 30, it might seem like that.

The last Zelda game to straddle generations was Twilight Princess, but there was good reason to consider the previous gen version with that. Swinging a sword with a button and getting rid of the motion control actions had a great deal of appeal. Not to mention purists preferred the Gamecube version's making Link left handed (the Wii version was mirrored to match user input). Until the remaster came out, I was still considering finding a Gamecube version at some point just over the buttons even though I had the Wii version. But with BotW, there is no reason to consider the WiiU version if you have a Switch, it has zero advantages over the Switch (other than price in this case).