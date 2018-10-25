Best Buy: ZELDA: Breath Of The Wild WII U $38.99 Clearance $31.19 GCU

Good time to pick one up for having a sealed copy.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=7414018
Posted 25 October 2018 - 05:53 PM
Posted 25 October 2018 - 07:44 PM
Posted 25 October 2018 - 08:22 PM
It's also the same price on their ebay page
With the current 10% ebay coupon running until 8am EST tomorrow, that's an alternative for people who do not have GCU
It would be $35.09 plus tax
Posted 25 October 2018 - 08:42 PM
Posted 25 October 2018 - 09:23 PM
Posted 25 October 2018 - 09:59 PM
Posted 25 October 2018 - 10:05 PM
Wait for the superior switch version to drop.
I guess your to young to remember what happened to twilight princess. =/ Wait for your switch drop...
Posted 25 October 2018 - 10:09 PM
Posted 25 October 2018 - 10:16 PM
This game runs like complete ass in several sections on the Wii u. I actually waited to buy a switch and just got this for Wii u when it came out. I was happy at first, as the first few hours seem fine. Once I experienced frame rate dips in the teens more frequently though,especially in heavily wooded areas, I got curious and bought a switch along with Zelda. What a huge difference! I thought there would be some gamepad features exclusive to this version as well, like integration similar to Wind Waker remaster. But alas, nothing. There is literally every reason to purchase this on the switch. And if you don't have a switch yet it is worth it for the experience it provides for this title alone!
Thanks for the input. I never got around to asking this question so it's a definite pass on the Wii U version for me now.
Posted 25 October 2018 - 10:27 PM
I played the Wii U version and had minimal frame rate issues. They happened, but I didn't think they ruined the game. This is a great price for this version of the game if you plan on playing it, in my opinion.
Posted 25 October 2018 - 10:41 PM
I have it on Wii U as well, and yes it had super terrible framrate in sections....like the hotel on the rain forest path, the woods where you find the master sword, Ganon's castle. Complete slideshows. I usually don't get hung up on this stuff but it was baaaad.
Posted 25 October 2018 - 11:10 PM
Dude... Lol just stop.
Posted 26 October 2018 - 03:44 AM
Dude... Lol just stop.
You gotta love the internet. A slideshow? Lmao
It was easily the worst framerate performance I've personally experienced in a major title in several generations. I haven't touched it since summer of last year so they might've patched it further, but that hotel area and the castle (in certain sections) were straight up dipping into the teens with so much going on. It was terrible.
Posted 26 October 2018 - 04:17 AM
Minor slowdowns for me on the Wii U, but perfectly playable for the 100+ hours I put into it.
Posted 26 October 2018 - 11:45 AM
Posted 26 October 2018 - 12:15 PM
You must not play many games, then
Posted 26 October 2018 - 12:19 PM
This game runs like complete ass in several sections on the Wii u. I actually waited to buy a switch and just got this for Wii u when it came out. I was happy at first, as the first few hours seem fine. Once I experienced frame rate dips in the teens more frequently though,especially in heavily wooded areas, I got curious and bought a switch along with Zelda. What a huge difference! I thought there would be some gamepad features exclusive to this version as well, like integration similar to Wind Waker remaster. But alas, nothing. There is literally every reason to purchase this on the switch. And if you don't have a switch yet it is worth it for the experience it provides for this title alone!
Well, to be honest, on release the Switch version had some framerate drops in areas as well - notably in heavy grassy areas under certain circumstances. They patched it in fairly quick order, but as usual Nintendo did not go into details about what they changed, just that it had "performance improvements". It was rumored to be related to the fact this was originally developed for the WiiU, so I don't know if that meant the problems were even fixable on the WiiU or if it ever got a similar patch.
Unlike normal games which might lose a frame or two here and there, it seems Zelda was designed to flat drop to 20 FPS (probably to maintain a consistent refresh multiple of 60, which often seems smoother in gameplay than uneven dips) if it could not maintain 30 FPS making the drops more obvious. It isn't a slideshow (LOL, I grew up with Starfox and Panzer Dragoon), but in this day of frequent 60 FPS games and pretty much everything else being 30, it might seem like that.
The last Zelda game to straddle generations was Twilight Princess, but there was good reason to consider the previous gen version with that. Swinging a sword with a button and getting rid of the motion control actions had a great deal of appeal. Not to mention purists preferred the Gamecube version's making Link left handed (the Wii version was mirrored to match user input). Until the remaster came out, I was still considering finding a Gamecube version at some point just over the buttons even though I had the Wii version. But with BotW, there is no reason to consider the WiiU version if you have a Switch, it has zero advantages over the Switch (other than price in this case).
Posted 26 October 2018 - 02:15 PM
You must not play many games, then
I've played a good bit (of well received titles), and it...at times...was easily the worst in terms of performance.
Were those moments frequent? No, because I didn't spend a lot of time in those areas, and they only amount to a fraction of the ninety-some hours I sank into the game, but thinking back on my overall experience, those moments stick out like a sore thumb as the framerate was a constant issue early on. The first town (Kakariko Village) chugged along so poorly pre-patch I avoided most quests found there, and the areas I mentioned remained a problem after several.
They may have patched the game further correcting those issues after I quit playing, I don't know, but I'm not sitting here tossing shade because of some silly gamer grudge trying to talk someone out of a purchase (I quite liked Breath of the Wild despite it not having a very engaging story), I'm just chiming in with my experience with that particular version.
Regardless of how you can play it, it's a game that should be played.
Posted 26 October 2018 - 03:02 PM
I agree with you, I don't think anyone's trying to bash the game, just toss out their experiences with it. It's funny that console's are supposed to be similar hardware, so you'd assume all issues would be the same, but that never seems to be the same for any one anymore, as small variables on the system seem to effect everyone else differently.
(I'm just spit-balling, here, too, but what if users with low frame rates had installed the game to an SD card, and the SD card didn't have enough of a read/write rate?)
Posted 26 October 2018 - 05:42 PM
Not cheap enough for me, but not a bad price. I have the Switch version as well so that helps make this less appealing since I only want it for collecting purposes, hoping to snag one for $20 or so when they inevitably start getting cleared out with the remaining Wii U games everywhere. I've been picking up Wii U games that I want for cheap pretty often lately, but I am not going for a complete collection or anything, but I do agree that the Wii U version will inevitably be much more valuable than the Switch release ala' Twilight Princess on Wii and Gamecube.
Right now though Wii U is probably as cheap as it's going to get before the prices start going back up. A lot of you probably remember how cheap GameCube games got for a while and look at them now!
Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:45 AM
I guess your to young to remember what happened to twilight princess. =/ Wait for your switch drop...
Twilight Princess got expensive on the Gamecube because it's the objectively better version of the game since it lacks motion controls and is also the less available version (still very available though, the pricing is a joke). The Switch version this time around is by far the better version for control options, visuals, and performance, so it's not the same scenario.
Posted 28 October 2018 - 12:58 PM
Posted 28 October 2018 - 11:25 PM
i beat it on Wii U and at no point did i feel like the game ran poorly
Posted 29 October 2018 - 01:25 AM
Posted 29 October 2018 - 04:10 AM
When $39 for a 1 1/2 year old game is a "clearance" price. Though I'd wager sealed Wii U copies will be going for $100 on eBay in 5-10 years
Sounds like a terrible investment.
Posted 02 November 2018 - 06:56 AM
Price is $33, $26 after GCU
Posted 02 November 2018 - 01:52 PM
Price is $33, $26 after GCU
If it gets any lower I may consider getting another copy to keep sealed for the long haul.
Posted 02 November 2018 - 04:38 PM
thanks for the heads up on the drop. Was on the fence but pulled the trigger since I had the $30 cert from the BB card ($300 purchases outside of BB) and got another $1 off for in store pick up. $2.17 out the door.
Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:42 PM
Posted 02 November 2018 - 10:04 PM