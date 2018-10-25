Jump to content

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

GameStop $10 Rewards Cash with purchase of Red Dead Redemption 2 thru 11/1/18. PUR Required.

By KingofGames, Oct 25 2018 06:08 PM

#1 KingofGames  

KingofGames

Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:08 PM

Just received this push notification from the GameStop ad. Purchase RDR2 and receive $10 in rewards cash within 7 days of purchase. Purchase must be made by 11/1/18 to qualify.

 

lDI8pH.jpg


#2 eulogywerd21  

eulogywerd21

Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:37 PM

Have a feeling they'll try and screw those of us who already preordered it.

#3 KingofGames  

KingofGames

Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:41 PM

I doubt it, as the offer triggers when the purchase is made. 


#4 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:56 PM

even more incentive to trade in my Xbox One S... I think I will take the plunge


#5 KansasCityKing  

KansasCityKing

Posted 25 October 2018 - 11:53 PM

I assume digital doesn't count?


#6 smacd101  

smacd101

Posted 26 October 2018 - 12:29 AM

I hope this stacks with the $100 off Xbox deal.

#7 gd224  

gd224

Posted 26 October 2018 - 01:29 PM

I assume digital doesn't count?

 

This is what I was wondering too. I'm too busy to go into Gamestop to buy the game and I don't feel like going through the hassle of trading my One S for the X.


#8 dxironman  

dxironman

Posted 26 October 2018 - 02:24 PM

I assume digital doesn't count?


I’m going to try here in a few minutes, I prefer digital as well.

#9 TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 26 October 2018 - 04:46 PM

Got mine in my active offers already. Purchased the PS4 pro red dead console last night.

#10 boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 26 October 2018 - 04:51 PM

Got mine in my active offers already. Purchased the PS4 pro red dead console last night.


Got mines as well. Picked up the Ultimate Edition.

#11 teddybass  

teddybass

Posted 27 October 2018 - 01:03 AM

I got mine too after picking up the PS4 standard version last night.

 

Can this reward be used to buy digital currency like PSN or XBL cash?


#12 davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted 27 October 2018 - 05:19 PM

Any update on whether this is good for digital copies?

#13 sharpeone  

sharpeone

Posted 27 October 2018 - 05:29 PM

Any update on whether this is good for digital copies?

Yes, I picked up a XBox One digital copy yesterday and just received the offer on my powerup rewards page.


#14 vantheman  

vantheman

Posted 27 October 2018 - 05:39 PM

I can confirm the digital copy also worked for me, and I bought a code on Thursday.


#15 davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:57 PM

That's great to hear - the wife just started playing the original RDR and loves it, and asked about multiplayer; we have two consoles so that makes a bigger case to buy digital now rather than wait until I actually have some free time for the physical copy.

#16 davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:58 PM

Another thing, can PUR certificates ($5, $10, $25 etc) be used on digital games in-store or online?

#17 davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted 29 October 2018 - 10:39 PM

Another thing, can PUR certificates ($5, $10, $25 etc) be used on digital games in-store or online?

Found out myself that at least in-store, yes they can :)


#18 TheCollegeGamer  

TheCollegeGamer

Posted 30 October 2018 - 02:35 AM

Now just need to figure out what to use the $10 on before it expires...


#19 dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted 30 October 2018 - 02:39 AM

Now just need to figure out what to use the $10 on before it expires...

Hitman 2, Spyro?


#20 TheCollegeGamer  

TheCollegeGamer

Posted 30 October 2018 - 03:50 AM

Hitman 2, Spyro?

Hitman 2 I got in for Prime with the 20% off, one of like 3-4 games I knew I wanted at launch so placed it before the cutoff. Toying with the idea of Spyro, but I played all those games when they came out and don't have a huge desire to revisit them despite having fond memories. I avoided Crash like the plague because even at the time I knew they were bad, but Spyro is Insomniac and always had so much more. Nothing really on the Switch I want that I don't already have, except maybe Pokemon, but think this expires the day that comes out. Only thing I really want is CoD to mess around with online when I don't feel like getting deep in RDR. Figure it'll probably be well less than $50 for Black Friday. Not really sure what to do with it, hopefully GS weekly ad has a gem buried in there somewhere over the next few weeks.


#21 jgiovanni  

jgiovanni

Posted 30 October 2018 - 02:15 PM

Does the 10 work on psn cards?

#22 Jodou

Jodou

Posted 30 October 2018 - 04:31 PM

Does the 10 work on psn cards?

Would love to know this myself since I need to use it within 2 weeks. I'm assuming you can't buy a $10 GS GC with it, so I'm a little pissed I re-upped for a coupon (not what I'd consider 'cash') because I thought it would be a cheap way to get PUR for a year. My GCU is still good for 1.5 years but wanted to see just how much value GS has added since I dumped them years ago. Seems they're intent on making a bad first impression already. . .


