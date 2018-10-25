GameStop $10 Rewards Cash with purchase of Red Dead Redemption 2 thru 11/1/18. PUR Required.

Posted 30 October 2018 - 03:50 AM

Hitman 2, Spyro?

Hitman 2 I got in for Prime with the 20% off, one of like 3-4 games I knew I wanted at launch so placed it before the cutoff. Toying with the idea of Spyro, but I played all those games when they came out and don't have a huge desire to revisit them despite having fond memories. I avoided Crash like the plague because even at the time I knew they were bad, but Spyro is Insomniac and always had so much more. Nothing really on the Switch I want that I don't already have, except maybe Pokemon, but think this expires the day that comes out. Only thing I really want is CoD to mess around with online when I don't feel like getting deep in RDR. Figure it'll probably be well less than $50 for Black Friday. Not really sure what to do with it, hopefully GS weekly ad has a gem buried in there somewhere over the next few weeks.