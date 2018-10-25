GameStop $10 Rewards Cash with purchase of Red Dead Redemption 2 thru 11/1/18. PUR Required.

Just received this push notification from the GameStop ad. Purchase RDR2 and receive $10 in rewards cash within 7 days of purchase. Purchase must be made by 11/1/18 to qualify.
Jump to content
Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:08 PM
Just received this push notification from the GameStop ad. Purchase RDR2 and receive $10 in rewards cash within 7 days of purchase. Purchase must be made by 11/1/18 to qualify.
Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:37 PM
Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:41 PM
I doubt it, as the offer triggers when the purchase is made.
Posted 25 October 2018 - 06:56 PM
even more incentive to trade in my Xbox One S... I think I will take the plunge
Posted 25 October 2018 - 11:53 PM
I assume digital doesn't count?
Posted 26 October 2018 - 12:29 AM
Posted 26 October 2018 - 01:29 PM
I assume digital doesn't count?
This is what I was wondering too. I'm too busy to go into Gamestop to buy the game and I don't feel like going through the hassle of trading my One S for the X.
Posted 26 October 2018 - 02:24 PM
I assume digital doesn't count?
Posted 26 October 2018 - 04:46 PM
Posted 26 October 2018 - 04:51 PM
Got mine in my active offers already. Purchased the PS4 pro red dead console last night.
Posted 27 October 2018 - 01:03 AM
I got mine too after picking up the PS4 standard version last night.
Can this reward be used to buy digital currency like PSN or XBL cash?
Posted 27 October 2018 - 05:19 PM
Posted 27 October 2018 - 05:29 PM
Any update on whether this is good for digital copies?
Yes, I picked up a XBox One digital copy yesterday and just received the offer on my powerup rewards page.
Posted 27 October 2018 - 05:39 PM
I can confirm the digital copy also worked for me, and I bought a code on Thursday.
Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:57 PM
Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:58 PM
Posted 29 October 2018 - 10:39 PM
Another thing, can PUR certificates ($5, $10, $25 etc) be used on digital games in-store or online?
Found out myself that at least in-store, yes they can
Posted 30 October 2018 - 02:35 AM
Now just need to figure out what to use the $10 on before it expires...
Posted 30 October 2018 - 02:39 AM
Now just need to figure out what to use the $10 on before it expires...
Hitman 2, Spyro?
Posted 30 October 2018 - 03:50 AM
Hitman 2, Spyro?
Hitman 2 I got in for Prime with the 20% off, one of like 3-4 games I knew I wanted at launch so placed it before the cutoff. Toying with the idea of Spyro, but I played all those games when they came out and don't have a huge desire to revisit them despite having fond memories. I avoided Crash like the plague because even at the time I knew they were bad, but Spyro is Insomniac and always had so much more. Nothing really on the Switch I want that I don't already have, except maybe Pokemon, but think this expires the day that comes out. Only thing I really want is CoD to mess around with online when I don't feel like getting deep in RDR. Figure it'll probably be well less than $50 for Black Friday. Not really sure what to do with it, hopefully GS weekly ad has a gem buried in there somewhere over the next few weeks.
Posted 30 October 2018 - 02:15 PM
Posted 30 October 2018 - 04:31 PM
Does the 10 work on psn cards?
Would love to know this myself since I need to use it within 2 weeks. I'm assuming you can't buy a $10 GS GC with it, so I'm a little pissed I re-upped for a coupon (not what I'd consider 'cash') because I thought it would be a cheap way to get PUR for a year. My GCU is still good for 1.5 years but wanted to see just how much value GS has added since I dumped them years ago. Seems they're intent on making a bad first impression already. . .