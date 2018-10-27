3-Month Xbox Live Gold (Digital Code) for $11.89

CDKeys has 3-Month Xbox Live Gold (Digital Code) on sale for $11.89.
Note, you may click here to receive an additional 3% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). Must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Jump to content
Posted 27 October 2018 - 04:01 PM
CDKeys has 3-Month Xbox Live Gold (Digital Code) on sale for $11.89.
Note, you may click here to receive an additional 3% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). Must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:07 PM
Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:15 PM
Would be 41.96 for a year at that rate per month... So definitely a decent deal, not a super one but way better than retail or paying per month for sure!
Posted 28 October 2018 - 06:27 PM
Would be 41.96 for a year at that rate per month... So definitely a decent deal, not a super one but way better than retail or paying per month for sure!
$40.70 using the 3% discount. Not a great discount percentage, but you can save a buck.
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 AM
Do these have expiration dates? Or can I just buy a bunch and use them over time when needed?
I don't constantly play online and I have other consoles I use as well. Typically I only resubscribe when there's a good month of Games With Gold or if I plan to dive into a particular online game.