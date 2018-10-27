Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

3-Month Xbox Live Gold (Digital Code) for $11.89

By kobe92, Oct 27 2018 04:01 PM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 27 October 2018 - 04:01 PM

CDKeys has 3-Month Xbox Live Gold (Digital Code) on sale for $11.89.

 

Note, you may click here to receive an additional 3% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). Must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

 


#2 Meko  

Meko

Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:07 PM

Good deal imo

#3 JKSonic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2631 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

JKSonic

Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:15 PM

Would be 41.96 for a year at that rate per month... So definitely a decent deal, not a super one but way better than retail or paying per month for sure!  


#4 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 28 October 2018 - 06:27 PM

Would be 41.96 for a year at that rate per month... So definitely a decent deal, not a super one but way better than retail or paying per month for sure!  

$40.70 using the 3% discount. Not a great discount percentage, but you can save a buck.


#5 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   336 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 AM

Do these have expiration dates? Or can I just buy a bunch and use them over time when needed?

 

I don't constantly play online and I have other consoles I use as well. Typically I only resubscribe when there's a good month of Games With Gold or if I plan to dive into a particular online game.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy