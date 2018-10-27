Best Buy Ad 10/28-11/3

Posted 28 October 2018 - 04:58 AM

My Best Buy GCU ends Nov 8th 2018. I believe the Best Buy holiday return policy starts Oct 28 which will extend returns until sometime in January.



i was going to buy all the games that I want on Oct 28 so I get my 20% off from GCU before it ends for me. Then when Black Friday is here, I'll buy the same games but on a most likely bigger discount for BF. Then I can return the games I initially purchased so I keep the new, more discounted copy. I know that GCU does not stack with BF deals, but I believe lots of games will be discounted more than 20% off.



Is there anything wrong with my plan? I have about 8 $60 games I plan on buying for this.

