Best Buy Ad 10/28-11/3

New Releases Available Tuesday:
- Lego Harry Potter Collection $39.99
- Lego Harry Potter Collection $49.99
- Call of Cthulhu $59.99 + Free $10 Best Buy Gift Card
- Hasbro Game Night $59.99
- America's Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! $39.99
- Sports Party $39.99
- Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far $39.99
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection $39.99
- Gal Metal: World Tour Edition $39.99
- The Escapists 2 $39.99
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition $29.99
New Releases Available Wednesday:
- Death Mark $49.99
- Death Mark $39.99
New Releases Available Friday:
- Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition $359.99 (Game unlocks on 12/7)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Controller for Nintendo GameCube System $29.99
- Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapter $19.99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $59.99
- 8 To Glory $29.99
Game Deals:
- NHL 19 $39.99 Save $20
- Star Wars Battlefront II $14.99 Save $25
- 2 For $70 on Select EA Games for PS4 and Xbox One:
- FIFA 19
- Madden NFL 19
- The Sims 4
- UFC 3
Everything Else:
- Save $100 on any Xbox Console with purchase of Red Dead Redemption 2
- Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
- Logitech G430 Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset $39.99 Save $40
- Turtle Beach EAR FORCE Recon 50P Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset $34.99 Save $5
New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:
- The Darkest Minds $19.99
- The Darkest Minds 4K $24.99
- The Spy Who Dumped Me $19.99 Save $3
- The Spy Who Dumped Me 4K $24.99 Save $5
- Mandy $14.99
- Slender Man $16.99 Save $8
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies $22.99 Save $2
- The Matrix Reloaded 4K $27.99
- The Matrix Revolutions 4K $27.99
- The Matrix 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99 Save $3
- The Matrix Reloaded 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99 Save $3
- The Matrix Revolutions 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99 Save $3
- The Matrix Trilogy $59.99 Save $5