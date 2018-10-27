Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

* - - - - 2 votes

Best Buy Ad 10/28-11/3

By Tyrok, Oct 27 2018 07:40 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 27 October 2018 - 07:40 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: Lego Harry Potter Collection $39.99
  • :switch: Lego Harry Potter Collection $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Cthulhu $59.99 + Free $10 Best Buy Gift Card
  • :switch: Hasbro Game Night $59.99
  • :switch: America's Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! $39.99
  • :switch: Sports Party $39.99
  • :ps4: Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far $39.99
  • :switch: Yomawari: The Long Night Collection $39.99
  • :switch: Gal Metal: World Tour Edition $39.99
  • :switch: The Escapists 2 $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition $29.99

New Releases Available Wednesday:

  • :ps4: Death Mark $49.99
  • :switch: Death Mark $39.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition $359.99 (Game unlocks on 12/7)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Controller for Nintendo GameCube System $29.99
  • Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapter $19.99
  • :switch: Diablo III: Eternal Collection $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: 8 To Glory $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: NHL 19 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Star Wars Battlefront II $14.99 Save $25
  • 2 For $70 on Select EA Games for PS4 and Xbox One:
    • FIFA 19
    • Madden NFL 19
    • The Sims 4
    • UFC 3

Everything Else:

  • Save $100 on any Xbox Console with purchase of Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Logitech G430 Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset $39.99 Save $40
  • Turtle Beach EAR FORCE Recon 50P Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset $34.99 Save $5

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Darkest Minds $19.99
  • The Darkest Minds 4K $24.99
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me $19.99 Save $3
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me 4K $24.99 Save $5
  • Mandy $14.99
  • Slender Man $16.99 Save $8
  • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies $22.99 Save $2
  • The Matrix Reloaded 4K $27.99
  • The Matrix Revolutions 4K $27.99
  • The Matrix 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99 Save $3
  • The Matrix Reloaded 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99 Save $3
  • The Matrix Revolutions 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99 Save $3
  • The Matrix Trilogy $59.99 Save $5

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 27 October 2018 - 07:49 PM

GCU 4 Lyfe

Mutant League Football 4 Lyfe :beer:

Tyrok topics 4 Lyfe

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:00 PM

GCU 4 Lyfe

Well technically... 


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:02 PM

Thanks Tyrok!!

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:04 PM

Well technically...


I have it til 2020 and fairly certain I’ll be dead by then

YOLO :beer:

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:05 PM

Well technically...


I wish there were a sad react

srac84  

srac84

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:09 PM

Is it sims 3 or 4 for ps4 and Xbox one ?

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:11 PM

I'm going to get Matrix trilogy, but hell no at that price. I get the feeling Mutant League Football has already existed without me knowing.

Teen Titans Go: To The Movies was hilarious.

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:34 PM

I’m surprised that MLB the show isn’t on sale. In for Matrix 2 and 3 4K.

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:45 PM

Is it sims 3 or 4 for ps4 and Xbox one ?

I think they just misspelled it - The Herbs: Hams on the Sammie


OldSlowGamer  

OldSlowGamer

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:03 PM

Star Wars Battlefront II will probably be in EA Access in December  (if it follows the pattern of the first one)


Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:11 PM

Kingdom Hearts II was an amazing game back many, many years ago in 2006 I believe. How many more random inserts before 3 is released?

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:23 PM

Kingdom Hearts II was an amazing game back many, many years ago in 2006 I believe. How many more random inserts before 3 is released?

It holds up very well actually. Square is definitely milking the KH crowd with these releases though. This is the 4th time KH2 has been re-released too (Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and this new Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far). This is probably the last re-release since it includes all the current console KH games.


kelo360  

kelo360

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:30 PM

I wonder if that 2 for 70 ea deal stacks with GCU?

srac84  

srac84

Posted 28 October 2018 - 01:55 AM

I wonder if that 2 for 70 ea deal stacks with GCU?

 

probably does


fishface45  

fishface45

Posted 28 October 2018 - 02:58 AM

I think I'll get Kingdom Hearts & Call of Cthulhu.

stinkdog2006  

stinkdog2006

Posted 28 October 2018 - 04:58 AM

My Best Buy GCU ends Nov 8th 2018. I believe the Best Buy holiday return policy starts Oct 28 which will extend returns until sometime in January.

i was going to buy all the games that I want on Oct 28 so I get my 20% off from GCU before it ends for me. Then when Black Friday is here, I'll buy the same games but on a most likely bigger discount for BF. Then I can return the games I initially purchased so I keep the new, more discounted copy. I know that GCU does not stack with BF deals, but I believe lots of games will be discounted more than 20% off.

Is there anything wrong with my plan? I have about 8 $60 games I plan on buying for this.

srac84  

srac84

Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:14 AM

I wonder if that 2 for 70 ea deal stacks with GCU?

Looks like it doesn’t

mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:22 AM

Looks like it doesn’t

And if you wanted Sims 4 and UFC 3, you're better off buying them on separate orders if you have GCU because they're $32 apiece with it.


srac84  

srac84

Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:29 AM

My Best Buy GCU ends Nov 8th 2018. I believe the Best Buy holiday return policy starts Oct 28 which will extend returns until sometime in January.

i was going to buy all the games that I want on Oct 28 so I get my 20% off from GCU before it ends for me. Then when Black Friday is here, I'll buy the same games but on a most likely bigger discount for BF. Then I can return the games I initially purchased so I keep the new, more discounted copy. I know that GCU does not stack with BF deals, but I believe lots of games will be discounted more than 20% off.

Is there anything wrong with my plan? I have about 8 $60 games I plan on buying for this.

 

no but best buy has been banning ppl for excessive returns so just be on the look out for that since you have 8 $60 games you want to return you may end up being banned from returns and being stuck with stuff you wanted to return..might as well just wait and buy them cheaper later..


ads_2006  

ads_2006

Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:45 AM

That 2/70 deal seems tempting for me

 

Im going to be in Oregon this week and they don't have a states sales tax (unlike here in Cali).

 

Those games will likely be $30 on Black Friday. 


stinkdog2006  

stinkdog2006

Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:48 AM

no but best buy has been banning ppl for excessive returns so just be on the look out for that since you have 8 $60 games you want to return you may end up being banned from returns and being stuck with stuff you wanted to return..might as well just wait and buy them cheaper later..


I don’t have a poor return history with Best Buy. It’s honestly gonna be more like 3-4 games I’ll return, and it will be all at once so I doubt they would stop me with this return

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted 28 October 2018 - 06:02 AM

Seeing Kingdom Hearts reminded me that I still had to decide where to buy KH3 - here with GCU, or at Gamestop with the preorder bonus poster. I just took a look at the posters, and they're pretty weaksauce. So that settles that.

srac84  

srac84

Posted 28 October 2018 - 01:38 PM

The 2 for 70 are ea games definitely going to be 29.99 or less on BF so pass since GCU isn’t applying .. plus like someone else mentioned if you buy some separately if you have GCU it’s actually cheaper 😂😂😂

Vulsker  

Vulsker

Posted 28 October 2018 - 02:08 PM

Anybody know how long it takes to get the "free" 3 months after the purchase of the first 3?


yanya  

yanya

Posted 28 October 2018 - 04:07 PM

Dammit, Death Mark getting hit with that Switch Ta-... wait a minute, what's going on here?!

arcaneview  

arcaneview

Posted 28 October 2018 - 04:53 PM

Anyone else bothered by the new font they are using in the weekly ad online for this ad or is it just me?


Josef  

Josef

Posted 28 October 2018 - 08:56 PM

Isn't Diablo 3 Eternal Collection for Switch supposed to come out this Friday 11/2?  Didn't see it listed in the OP.

 

The PS4 and XB1 versions are now on sale for $29.99 each.


Ekim000  

Ekim000

Posted 29 October 2018 - 04:54 AM

Shadow of Tomb raider is on sale for $45. Elite Plus members still have 1 day to price match launch orders.

VA  

VA

Posted 29 October 2018 - 05:36 AM

GCU 4 Lyfe

Mutant League Football 4 Lyfe :beer:

Tyrok topics 4 Lyfe


Good golly miss molly! This makes me so happy. I never expected EA to let this one go. I figured that they would remake it horribly like they do everything else and give it a final burial. This is very good news. What I was reading didn’t dawn on me until I saw your post. Thank you
