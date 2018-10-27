Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Xbox One S 500GB w/2 controllers $199 at Costco (possible YMMV)

By macontosh2000, Oct 27 2018 08:24 PM

#1 macontosh2000   Dirty Scumbag CAGiversary!   848 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

macontosh2000

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:24 PM

I don’t see it on the website but I am currently in Costco and they are selling the Xbox One S 500GB with 2 controllers for 199.99!

They are also selling the X for $489 and they have a “deal” where if you buy a $80-90 version of the new NBA Game you can get $100 off a new console.92146BD7-D538-4943-BA62-0A4DBB56219C.jpeg

#2 LecherousMonk86   People...Please! CAGiversary!   283 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

LecherousMonk86

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:41 PM

This makes sense seeing how $199 is about the price point for an Xbox One S on Black Friday. The two controllers is a nice add-on and probably something Costco is doing to entice the purchase. At this point, I’d wait for Black Friday when comes to buying a console. I’d rather have a game bundled in than an extra controller. Thanks for the post!

#3 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2776 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:55 PM

So is it 3 controllers total with the purchase or 2 ?

#4 macontosh2000   Dirty Scumbag CAGiversary!   848 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

macontosh2000

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:04 PM

So is it 3 controllers total with the purchase or 2 ?


I am assuming it’s 2 controllers total

I updated the OP with a photo but of course it shows up sideways!

#5 DisGonnaBeGood   But I need tacos! I need them or I will explode. CAGiversary!   3379 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:24 PM

Looks like a clearance item (since it has 97 cent endin gpricing).

#6 detectiveconan16   Delicious! CAGiversary!   7112 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

detectiveconan16

Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:34 PM

These are the bundles that are available. https://www.costco.c...x-consoles.html


#7 macontosh2000   Dirty Scumbag CAGiversary!   848 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

macontosh2000

Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:53 PM

I believe only the 500gb version is 199.99. And no it doesn’t include a game.
Here is another photo I took while there that I meant to post earlier
CD989082-CA78-4723-8FEA-1FD348AE81DD.jpeg

#8 EvilutionDesigns  

EvilutionDesigns

Posted 28 October 2018 - 06:39 AM

My Costco doesn’t have the X bundle, but they have a bare X for $399.

#9 Ratmonkey  

Ratmonkey

Posted 28 October 2018 - 11:53 AM

I belive this deal has been going on for a while. I bought one back in May for 230 shipped (non Costco membership+tax+shipping).

Not sure if the link will work but here is the Slickdeals link:

https://slickdeals.n...d_app/fp/388811
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy