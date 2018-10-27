Xbox One S 500GB w/2 controllers $199 at Costco (possible YMMV)
Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:24 PM
They are also selling the X for $489 and they have a “deal” where if you buy a $80-90 version of the new NBA Game you can get $100 off a new console.
Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:41 PM
Posted 27 October 2018 - 08:55 PM
Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:04 PM
So is it 3 controllers total with the purchase or 2 ?
I am assuming it’s 2 controllers total
I updated the OP with a photo but of course it shows up sideways!
Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:24 PM
Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:34 PM
These are the bundles that are available. https://www.costco.c...x-consoles.html
Posted 27 October 2018 - 10:53 PM
Here is another photo I took while there that I meant to post earlier
Posted 28 October 2018 - 06:39 AM
Posted 28 October 2018 - 11:53 AM
Not sure if the link will work but here is the Slickdeals link:
https://slickdeals.n...d_app/fp/388811