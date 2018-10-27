Save $120 on various Xbox One bundles + Red Dead II Redemption II + 3 months Xbox Live (or more with GCU)

Posted 27 October 2018 - 09:25 PM

$264.97 + tax (if applicable in your state) on Best Buy website with in-store pickup.



I picked up 2 sets at $252.97 + NJ tax each since I still have their Gamer Club membership which is no longer offered.



Just add all of the items to the cart and the discount should show. In store pickup is free but your local store's inventory will determine if you can pick up today or if they have to ship any of the items to the store first.



So this could be potentially super good depending on your situation. For instance, in my case, I paid $536.36 including PA tax for two of these X1S bundles. I can trade a system in to GameStop toward the X1X and a copy of RDR2 to get $250 trade credit with the promo (see other thread) bringing it down to $210). Then I can return the the X1X and game to get the $250 credit and $210 + tax back from GameStop. Then I can trade in the other X1S using GameStop's same promos again and get another $250 credit towards the X1X and RDR2. So now I have a total of $500 credit which I use to purchase the X1X and RDR2 and I still have $40 credit left over.



If you follow, I end up only spending $536.36 and get an X1X and RDR2 from GameStop, still have $40 credit at GameStop left over, I have two more copies of RDR2 and 6 months total of XBox Live from Best Buy, I get to keep the digital game codes from the Best Buy bundles and any digital codes from the GameStop purchases, the various Duracell batteries that were in the same, and all the reward points from Best Buy Rewards and GameStop Power Up rewards.



The X1X trade at GS is only good through 10/28 so you'd have to bounce around a bit and do it fast and you'd have to have a Best Buy that has everything in stock. But if you don't mind the work, it's a killer deal. Better than BF I'm sure.

