Fry's Ads 10/28-11/3

Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:14 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$17 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue. - B&M only) / $20 (10/29)

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card



$28 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $35 (11/2)

$35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card



$34.88 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.88 (11/3)

Luigi's Mansion



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $149.99

Orange/White New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Destiny 2



$14.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $19.99 (10/30)

Tritton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset



$16.95 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $19.95 (11/2)

Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$24.96

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition



$24.99

The Persistence (PSVR)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$27.99

Megaman 11



$34.95 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $39.95 (10/31)

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset



$34.99

Bravo Team (PSVR)



$41.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Stereo Gaming Headset



$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99 (11/2)

Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership



$69.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$89.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $99.99 (11/1)

White Gold Wireless Headset



$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR



less than $299 (w/ Fri. promo code) (11/2) / $299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



Switch



$5.58 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.97

Labo Customization Set



$14.99

RDS Industries Zelda Link Deluxe Travel Case



$16.99

Emio Adjustable Charging Stand



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

Gamecube Controller Adapter (Avail. Fri.)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$34.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $39.99 (10/29)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country



$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Ztek Switch Bundle



$55.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.95

Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit



$55.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit



$59.19 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $73.99

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit



$59.99 (11/2)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection



$359.99 (11/2)

Switch Console w/ Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate Edition



XBox One



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Destiny 2



$14.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $19.99 (10/30)

Tritton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset



$16.95 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $19.95 (11/2)

Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$24.96

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition



$24.99

Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Gold

Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Metal

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$27.99

Megaman 11



$34.95 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $39.95 (10/31)

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Phantom Black Wireless Controller: Special Edition



$59.96

Red Dead Redemption II



$69.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$59.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (11/2) / $69.99

Hyperkin Duke Controller



$90 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $100 (11/2)

$100 XBox Live Gift Card



$159.99

Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$258.96

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Red Dead Redemption II



$299.99 (additional $100 off w/ purchase of Red Dead Redemption II - B&M only)

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle



$499.99 (additional $100 off w/ purchase of Red Dead Redemption II - B&M only)

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



PC



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset



$29.99 / $20.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) (10/31)

8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99

Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Virtual Surround Gaming Headset



$24.99

Bloody T50 Terminator Gaming Mouse

Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse



$29.99

8Bitdo FC30 Pro Bluetooth Controller (valid thru Fri.) (11/1)

Bloody B188 Light Strike Gaming Keyboard

Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse

Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse (valid thru Tue.) (10/29)



$34.95 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $39.95 (10/31)

Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset

White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset



$39.99

Bloody B120 Turbo Illuminated Gaming Keyboard



$49.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse: Aluminum

Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset

Roccat Kone Aimo RGBA Gaming Mouse (11/3)



$79.89

Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$159.95

Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device



Miscellaneous



$6.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $8.99 (11/2)

Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition



$39.99

Sega Genesis Classic Game Console



$39.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri. - B&M only) / $49.99 (11/1)

Atari Flashback 8 Game Console



$59.99 (11/3)

Sega Genesis Flashback Game Console



$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $69.99 (11/3)

Go-tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen



$399.99 (11/3)

Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser



Blu-Ray



$1.99

About Last Night (2014)

Admission (Blu+DVD)

America's National Treasures

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

Battlefield America (Blu+DVD)

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Blitz

Brokeback Mountain

Bruno

Changeling

Consenting Adults

Dream House

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Good People

High Road

Milk

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Ninja/Ninja II

Parkland

Persecuted

Reach Me

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways (Blu+DVD)

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

Straight A's

Unleashed

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Water's Journey

Wonderful World

Zombie Night



$2.99

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Bad Boys II

Bulletproof Monk

Courage Under Fire

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Get the Gringo

Home of the Brave

In Time

The Karate Kid (2010)

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Spy

Taken 2

The Usual Suspects



$14.95

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Snow White and the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu)



$16.99 (11/2)

3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)

The Magnificent Seven (4K+Blu)



$24.95 (10/30)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (Blu+DVD)



$26.95 (10/30)

The Princess Bride: Criterion Collection (Blu+DVD)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (4K+Blu)

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies (Blu+DVD)



$29.98

Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu)

The First Purge (4K+Blu)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

Skyscraper (4K+Blu)



$32.95 (10/30)

The Matrix Reloaded (4K+Blu)

The Matrix Revolutions (4K+Blu)



$32.99

2001: A Space Odyssey (4K+Blu) (10/30)

Coco (4K+Blu)

The Incredibles (4K+Blu)

It (2017) (4K+Blu)

Justice League (4K+Blu)

Ocean's 8 (4K+Blu)

Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)



$54.99 (10/30)

The Planet Earth Collection (4K+Blu)

