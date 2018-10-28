Fry's Ads 10/28-11/3

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$17 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue. - B&M only) / $20 (10/29)
$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$28 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $35 (11/2)
$35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$34.88 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.88 (11/3)
Luigi's Mansion
$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $149.99
Orange/White New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Destiny 2
$14.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $19.99 (10/30)
Tritton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset
$16.95 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $19.95 (11/2)
Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$24.96
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$24.99
The Persistence (PSVR)
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$27.99
Megaman 11
$34.95 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $39.95 (10/31)
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
$34.99
Bravo Team (PSVR)
$41.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Stereo Gaming Headset
$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $59.99 (11/2)
Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership
$69.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$89.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $99.99 (11/1)
White Gold Wireless Headset
$249.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
less than $299 (w/ Fri. promo code) (11/2) / $299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
Switch
$5.58 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $6.97
Labo Customization Set
$14.99
RDS Industries Zelda Link Deluxe Travel Case
$16.99
Emio Adjustable Charging Stand
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
Gamecube Controller Adapter (Avail. Fri.)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$34.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $39.99 (10/29)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country
$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Ztek Switch Bundle
$55.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.95
Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
$55.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
$59.19 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $73.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
$59.99 (11/2)
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
$359.99 (11/2)
Switch Console w/ Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate Edition
XBox One
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Destiny 2
$14.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $19.99 (10/30)
Tritton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset
$16.95 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $19.95 (11/2)
Black Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$24.96
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$24.99
Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Gold
Snakebyte Elite:Kit: Metal
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$27.99
Megaman 11
$34.95 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $39.95 (10/31)
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Phantom Black Wireless Controller: Special Edition
$59.96
Red Dead Redemption II
$69.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$59.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) (11/2) / $69.99
Hyperkin Duke Controller
$90 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $100 (11/2)
$100 XBox Live Gift Card
$159.99
Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$258.96
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19, Red Dead Redemption II
$299.99 (additional $100 off w/ purchase of Red Dead Redemption II - B&M only)
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$499.99 (additional $100 off w/ purchase of Red Dead Redemption II - B&M only)
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
PC
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
White Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$29.99 / $20.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) (10/31)
8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Virtual Surround Gaming Headset
$24.99
Bloody T50 Terminator Gaming Mouse
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
$29.99
8Bitdo FC30 Pro Bluetooth Controller (valid thru Fri.) (11/1)
Bloody B188 Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
Bloody TL80 Terminator Laser Gaming Mouse
Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse (valid thru Tue.) (10/29)
$34.95 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $39.95 (10/31)
Black Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
White Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
$39.99
Bloody B120 Turbo Illuminated Gaming Keyboard
$49.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse: Aluminum
Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
Roccat Kone Aimo RGBA Gaming Mouse (11/3)
$79.89
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$159.95
Elgato HD60S Game Capture Device
Miscellaneous
$6.99 (w/ Fri. promo code) / $8.99 (11/2)
Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition
$39.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
$39.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri. - B&M only) / $49.99 (11/1)
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$59.99 (11/3)
Sega Genesis Flashback Game Console
$59.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $69.99 (11/3)
Go-tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen
$399.99 (11/3)
Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser
Blu-Ray
$1.99
About Last Night (2014)
Admission (Blu+DVD)
America's National Treasures
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
Battlefield America (Blu+DVD)
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Blitz
Brokeback Mountain
Bruno
Changeling
Consenting Adults
Dream House
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Good People
High Road
Milk
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Ninja/Ninja II
Parkland
Persecuted
Reach Me
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways (Blu+DVD)
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Straight A's
Unleashed
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Water's Journey
Wonderful World
Zombie Night
$2.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Bad Boys II
Bulletproof Monk
Courage Under Fire
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Get the Gringo
Home of the Brave
In Time
The Karate Kid (2010)
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Spy
Taken 2
The Usual Suspects
$14.95
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White and the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
$16.99 (11/2)
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
The Magnificent Seven (4K+Blu)
$24.95 (10/30)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (Blu+DVD)
$26.95 (10/30)
The Princess Bride: Criterion Collection (Blu+DVD)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (4K+Blu)
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies (Blu+DVD)
$29.98
Deadpool 2 (4K+Blu)
The First Purge (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Skyscraper (4K+Blu)
$32.95 (10/30)
The Matrix Reloaded (4K+Blu)
The Matrix Revolutions (4K+Blu)
$32.99
2001: A Space Odyssey (4K+Blu) (10/30)
Coco (4K+Blu)
The Incredibles (4K+Blu)
It (2017) (4K+Blu)
Justice League (4K+Blu)
Ocean's 8 (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$54.99 (10/30)
The Planet Earth Collection (4K+Blu)
Fry's Ads 10/28-11/3
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 28 October 2018 - 05:14 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 29 October 2018 - 07:21 AM
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$17 (DS): $20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$29.99 (PC): Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse
$34.99 (Switch): Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country
$399.99 (Misc.): Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 30 October 2018 - 07:39 AM
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$14.99 (PS4/One): Tritton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 30 October 2018 - 05:34 PM
Tuesday new releases:
$24.95 (Blu+DVD): Spy Who Dumped Me
$26.95 (Blu+DVD): Princess Bride: Criterion, Spy Who Dumped Me (4K+Blu), Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
$32.95 (4K+Blu): Matrix Reloaded, Matrix Revolutions
$32.99 (4K+Blu): 2001: A Space Odyssey
$54.99 (4K+Blu): Planet Earth Collection
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 04:23 PM
Wednesday promo code - valid through Thursday:
$20.99 (PC): 8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller
$34.95 (PS4/One/PC): Turtle Beach Ear Force 50P Gaming Headset
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 06:29 AM
Thursday promo code - valid through Friday:
$29.99 (PC): 8Bitdo FC30 Pro Bluetooth Controller
$39.99 (Misc.): Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$89.99 (PS4): White Gold Wireless Headset
$399.99 (Misc.): Arcade1Up Deluxe Edition 12-1 Arcade Cabinet with Riser
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 02 November 2018 - 06:05 PM
Friday promo code:
$6.99 (Misc.): Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition
$16.95 (PS4/One): Turtle Beach Recon Chat Gaming Headset
$28 (DS): $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$49.99 (PS4): Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership
$59.99: Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch), Hyperkin Duke Controller (One)
$90 (One): $100 XBox Live Gift Card
less than $299 (PS4): PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$359.99 (Switch): Switch Console w/ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 02 November 2018 - 10:59 PM
Friday 4K deals:
$16.99 (4K+Blu): 3:10 to Yuma, Magnificent Seven
- Viper51989 likes this