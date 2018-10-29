Touhou Genso: Wanderer Reloaded PS4 $15.01 via Amazon

Title says it all. Just noticed it and bought one myself. Hopefully I don't regret it... Trades in at Gamestop for $14.40 if you're an Elite Pro member (cheap rental?).
Touhou Genso: Wanderer Reloaded PS4
Jump to content
Posted 29 October 2018 - 06:13 PM
Title says it all. Just noticed it and bought one myself. Hopefully I don't regret it... Trades in at Gamestop for $14.40 if you're an Elite Pro member (cheap rental?).
Touhou Genso: Wanderer Reloaded PS4
Posted 29 October 2018 - 06:39 PM
I love how NIS talks out of both sides of their mouth with this release. The website for this claims that Reloaded contains the original release and all it's DLC. Which is technically true, as the original release had three DLC totaling $24 -- which this release contains. What they fail to mention is that this new release has $40 worth of it's own DLC plus it doesn't come with the bonus game Touhou Genso: Double Focus that the original release did.
Still, it's cheaper than buying the DLC for the original release...
Posted 29 October 2018 - 06:40 PM
Thanks. Price went up a bit, but willing to upgrade from vanilla for $15.
Edit: Or maybe not?
Posted 30 October 2018 - 12:26 AM
Sorry guys, guess it's over. Currently at $21.42 now...
If someone can PM me directions on how to change the topic to "dead", I'd appreciate it.
Posted 30 October 2018 - 12:27 AM
I love how NIS talks out of both sides of their mouth with this release. The website for this claims that Reloaded contains the original release and all it's DLC. Which is technically true, as the original release had three DLC totaling $24 -- which this release contains. What they fail to mention is that this new release has $40 worth of it's own DLC plus it doesn't come with the bonus game Touhou Genso: Double Focus that the original release did.
Still, it's cheaper than buying the DLC for the original release...
NIS is kinda sketchy, I don't know why I keep buying from them.... but at least I don't buy at launch prices now.
Posted 30 October 2018 - 05:18 AM
Sorry guys, guess it's over. Currently at $21.42 now...
If someone can PM me directions on how to change the topic to "dead", I'd appreciate it.
$21 is still a decent price for this as most other places have it for $30 to $40.
Also, this is one of those fluctuating price items at Amazon and may very well go down to $15 or below again real soon. Just have to check every day or two. Price actually went down a few pennies to $21.36 since you posted.