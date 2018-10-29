Touhou Genso: Wanderer Reloaded PS4 $15.01 via Amazon

Posted 29 October 2018 - 06:39 PM

I love how NIS talks out of both sides of their mouth with this release. The website for this claims that Reloaded contains the original release and all it's DLC. Which is technically true, as the original release had three DLC totaling $24 -- which this release contains. What they fail to mention is that this new release has $40 worth of it's own DLC plus it doesn't come with the bonus game Touhou Genso: Double Focus that the original release did.

Still, it's cheaper than buying the DLC for the original release...