Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) for $40.73

By kobe92, Oct 30 2018 05:09 PM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 30 October 2018 - 05:09 PM

CDKeys has 12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $41.99

Get 3% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). Must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

Price becomes $40.73


#2 Outlaw1986   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   823 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Outlaw1986

Posted 31 October 2018 - 12:13 AM

Thanks. My live music expires in 2 days and this was as good a deal as any except making the vpn address which I didn’t want todo soo bought this. Received code instantly and redeemed no problem.

#3 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:02 AM

My live apparently expired and that's not going to do with Red Dead Online coming eventually. Ordered one. Just a heads up to everyone considering, CDKeys requires you give them a valid cell phone number for some kind of verification purposes before they let you see your purchased key. Kind of BS but I get enough robocallers where I kind of didn't care. This may deter some though.

 

Thanks for the deal.


#4 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   794 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:46 AM

deleted


#5 Outlaw1986   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   823 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Outlaw1986

Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:04 AM

My live apparently expired and that's not going to do with Red Dead Online coming eventually. Ordered one. Just a heads up to everyone considering, CDKeys requires you give them a valid cell phone number for some kind of verification purposes before they let you see your purchased key. Kind of BS but I get enough robocallers where I kind of didn't care. This may deter some though.
 
Thanks for the deal.


I may have had to do some verification with my first order from them last year, I don’t reall remember. But for sure not the other two times I ordered from them.

#6 neoz   I Know Kung Fu CAGiversary!   1607 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

neoz

Posted 31 October 2018 - 06:47 AM

CDKeys has 12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $41.99

Get 3% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). Must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.

Price becomes $40.73

Just be careful if you use that to much. Reports of accounts being banned. :(


#7 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   506 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted 31 October 2018 - 06:49 AM

I regularly sell these for $40


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#8 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 31 October 2018 - 07:17 AM

And it will be $30 on BF from someone. I'd wait TBH.


#9 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 31 October 2018 - 02:04 PM

My live apparently expired and that's not going to do with Red Dead Online coming eventually. Ordered one. Just a heads up to everyone considering, CDKeys requires you give them a valid cell phone number for some kind of verification purposes before they let you see your purchased key. Kind of BS but I get enough robocallers where I kind of didn't care. This may deter some though.

 

Thanks for the deal.

CDKeys rarely ask for phone verification.


#10 Oo_Eddie_oO  

Oo_Eddie_oO

Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:49 PM

And it will be $30 on BF from someone. I'd wait TBH.

CDKeys used to sell the codes for around $30 like 3 years ago.

In the last 2 years, the lowest price I have noticed including blackfriday is $39.99.


#11 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2222 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:59 PM

CDKeys used to sell the codes for around $30 like 3 years ago.
In the last 2 years, the lowest price I have noticed including blackfriday is $39.99.


Which makes sense because wasn’t live subscriptions $50 3 years ago?

#12 NeoStrayCat   Cat Person! :3 CAGiversary!   854 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

NeoStrayCat

Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:33 AM

Which makes sense because wasn’t live subscriptions $50 3 years ago?

Indeed they were $50 back then, same with 3 month subs being $20 as well, but times have changed and prices went up.


#13 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8324 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 01 November 2018 - 11:27 AM

Which makes sense because wasn’t live subscriptions $50 3 years ago?

No.
The price increase happened 8 years ago in 2010.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy