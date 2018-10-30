CDKeys has 12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $41.99
Get 3% off unique discount code (apply at checkout). Must be logged in to CDKeys for code to apply.
Price becomes $40.73
12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) for $40.73
Posted 30 October 2018 - 05:09 PM
Posted 31 October 2018 - 12:13 AM
Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:02 AM
My live apparently expired and that's not going to do with Red Dead Online coming eventually. Ordered one. Just a heads up to everyone considering, CDKeys requires you give them a valid cell phone number for some kind of verification purposes before they let you see your purchased key. Kind of BS but I get enough robocallers where I kind of didn't care. This may deter some though.
Thanks for the deal.
Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:46 AM
Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:04 AM
I may have had to do some verification with my first order from them last year, I don’t reall remember. But for sure not the other two times I ordered from them.
Posted 31 October 2018 - 06:47 AM
Just be careful if you use that to much. Reports of accounts being banned. :(
Posted 31 October 2018 - 06:49 AM
Posted 31 October 2018 - 07:17 AM
And it will be $30 on BF from someone. I'd wait TBH.
Posted 31 October 2018 - 02:04 PM
CDKeys rarely ask for phone verification.
Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:49 PM
And it will be $30 on BF from someone. I'd wait TBH.
CDKeys used to sell the codes for around $30 like 3 years ago.
In the last 2 years, the lowest price I have noticed including blackfriday is $39.99.
Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:59 PM
Which makes sense because wasn’t live subscriptions $50 3 years ago?
Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:33 AM
Indeed they were $50 back then, same with 3 month subs being $20 as well, but times have changed and prices went up.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 11:27 AM
No.
The price increase happened 8 years ago in 2010.