12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) for $40.73

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:02 AM

My live apparently expired and that's not going to do with Red Dead Online coming eventually. Ordered one. Just a heads up to everyone considering, CDKeys requires you give them a valid cell phone number for some kind of verification purposes before they let you see your purchased key. Kind of BS but I get enough robocallers where I kind of didn't care. This may deter some though.

Thanks for the deal.